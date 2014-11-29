Rupert Murdoch Took To Twitter To Address The ‘Exodus’ Race Controversy In The Worst Way Possible

Ridley Scott has his go at trying to address the racial claims against his new movie Exodus: Gods And Kings, but he kinda fumbled the ball as he handed it to “Mohammad so-and-so.” Luckily, Rupert Murdoch is there to pick it up before it hits the ground. He can save it, right?
Nope. I was completely wrong. He probably went ahead and made it a lot worse than it could’ve been. Why not just stay silent on the matter and let the film do the actual talking?
Murdoch tried to clear up what he meant by the Tweet shortly after, but you have to think everyone still stuck on all of his white Egyptian friends. There’s a lot of them.
The responses were mixed at best, mostly towards the anti-Murdoch side of things. I like this one the best because it keeps it simple and can be read like a plea of mercy towards Murdoch. “THINK OF YOUR BRAND, RUPIE!”
(Via Daily News / Rupert Murdoch)
The budget for this movie is 140 million dollars. If you can find a studio willing to risk that kind of money on an unknown Middle Eastern or African actor, then that’s fine.
It’ll never happen. Doesn’t matter what the movie is about. If you don’t have a bankable movie star in the lead, it will never get made. It’s economics, not racism.
Sure that’s why Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionair never got made or made profit.
Word.
@Dairy Queen Slumdog’s budget was 15 million. Not even in the same ballpark for a comparison.
Life of Pie did have a comparable budget to this, but it was also based off of a bestselling book, so the “Life of Pie” name recognition was already there regardless of the Indian casting in the lead. You’ve also got co-stars in that movie who are animals. Tigers, whales, zebras etc… People were going to see the visual spectacle of it, not necessarily for the main actor.
Those are nothing but excuses to keep the status quo.
How many film with white male leads flopped that cost 100 millions of dollars but you aren’t seeing studios stopping casting them.
Also this:
“Life of Pie did have a comparable budget to this, but it was also based off of a bestselling book, so the “Life of Pie” name recognition was already there regardless of the Indian casting in the lead”
So more people have read Life of Pi than the Bible?
Yeah, it’s way less risky to go with a box office powerhouse like Joel Edgerton.
@Dairy Queen Are you saying that movies with 100 million dollar budgets that flopped wouldn’t have flopped if the lead actor was an unknown Middle Eastern actor? Somehow I doubt that.
DQ is right, and that last rebuttal of yours was pretty pitiful. No, that is not what he’s saying.
@JJ Jr. What’s the name of a Middle Eastern or African movie star that you would feel comfortable spending 140 millions dollars on in the main role? Seriously. Maybe I’m overlooking somebody, but I don’t understand how people are critical of movie studios trusting established movie stars to lead their movies when there is so much money on the line.
There’s a reason why Russell Crowe was Noah, why Christian Bale is Moses. They attract audiences. A casual movie goer isn’t going to watch some religious film with unknown actors. But if they see Bale or Crowe, they might give it a look, because they know these actors and know that there probably will be some good action if those people are involved.
@Dairy Queen By your logic then, Suraj Sharma is a movie star right? Like he was in a huge movie, it must be because of him?
His track record following Life of Pie has shown that isn’t the case. People went to see Life of Pie because it was LIFE OF PIE, not because Suraj Sharma was the lead.
If Sharma was actually a movie star that could draw money, Million Dollar Arm would have made more than 38 million dollars on a 25 million dollar budget.
Like it’s not even a comparison.
Christian Bale is a movie star who can open a movie. A guy like Suraj Sharma is not, despite being in a successful movie.
Yes, because “unknown” Black actors are THE ONLY KIND.
@Howie Lee Robinson Jr Who said anything about black actors? People want “authentic” casting. Will Smith ain’t fucking Egyptian.
I really don’t think a major movie needs a major star nowadays. Franchise is most important, presentation is second most, and big-name actors are third at best. Who was Jennifer Lawrence before Hunger Games? Who was Kristen Stewart before Twilight? Who was Shia LeBeouf before Transformers? Very few superhero movies cast household names, and they still do very well, almost always. You’re placing the Bible apart from those other franchises, and that may or may not make sense. But in an age where arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise, has starred in four consecutive big-budget bombs, while most of the highest-grossing movies these days are better described as “star-making” than “star-studded,” I cannot buy the assertion that big-name actors make a whole lot of difference anyore. In a smaller film, a Silver Linings Playbook or American Hustle, sure; but in a popcorn movie, it’s mostly about franchise and presentation.
Anyway, you don’t need to defend the studio’s decision-making, because they’ll be just fine without you, and we don’t have to argue over this, because it’s all bullshit anyway. Ultimately very few people really care that much about actors’ ethnicities matching their characters’. A person can be offended about a guy getting a part despite not meeting its racial requirements, but another person can just as easily be offended about being excluded from a role for not meeting those requirements, or about being pigeonholed into ONLY roles that have such requirements, or about those requirements existing at all. People are always arguing about this stuff as if there’s a total clear-cut consensus among everyone except for the rich people who make the decisions and the racists who support them to spite people of color, but I think there are a dozen different viewpoints on the “progressive” side of the argument, and they’re all too busy shouting about what assholes those rich people are that they don’t even realize that they don’t agree with each other, either. Equal opportunity is good, but acting is acting, regardless of skin color; and it’s just really a trip how the same group of people can shout about how race doesn’t matter when a black guy is cast as the Human Torch, and then shout about how it totally fucking DOES matter when a white guy is cast as Moses.
Sometimes, decisions can be both economical AND racist.
On second thought, presentation is probably more important than franchise.
“It’s economics, not racism”- have you considered the two are very, very connected?
mad6986 is right, everyone else is wrong.
This is where his publicist is freaking the fuck out.
Na’vi
Well, this is fun. I can understand his point, he has a wider definition of “white” than the majority of people getting pissed off on twitter apparently do. I don’t really see that as a bad thing.
Oh please tell, what’s his wider definition of white?
Beige, mother of pearl, egg shell. He recently went to a Lowe’s.
In its broadest usage, “white” can refer to the peoples of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Southwest Asia. Its narrowest usage refers just to people from Europe (or even North Europe).
The people from the southern coast of the Mediterranean share a lot more with the people from the northern coast of the Mediterranean than with the people living south of the Sahara, in terms of history, appearance, genetics, etc.
LOLOLOL! AWESOME OBSERVATION, BRO!
He’s a multibillionaire who controls what millions of people consume and think. He couldn’t give less of a fuck what anyone else says.
Did I say millions? I meant billions.
@mad6986 – I sincerely hope you’re not a lawyer because you’re HORRIBLE at arguing your point.
a) it’s Life of PI – as in, the name of a boy, not a dessert. If you’re going to use the movie/story as your main argument, GET IT RIGHT.
b) Apparently you have trouble reading. You continue to claim that “people went to see Life of Pie because it was LIFE OF PIE, not because Suraj Sharma was the lead.” The Bible is the single most popular book in the world –> you don’t think it would be able to profit off “name recognition” if superstars weren’t cast? @dairyqueen asked the same thing, but apparently it was too much for your brain to process.
Ha, typo aside I answered your second point already.
The Bible is not an automatic draw for a casual moviegoing audience. You need a movie star too.
The best example I can give is probably Son of God which came out this year. It was a biblical movie with a relatively unknown actor in the lead. The film made 67 million dollars worldwide on a 22 million dollar budget.
Exodus is going to make at least 5 times that amount. Why? In part because Christian Bale is the lead of the movie.
You can make mid-sized movies in the 10-30 million dollar budget range with whoever you want. No studio is going to invest 100+ million dollars without seriously considering putting a bankable movie star in the lead.
It’s really not that hard to figure out.
Try going to a movie studio and saying we’ve got Diogo Morgado for the lead, give us 140 million dollars to make the movie. You’d get thrown out of there immediately.
@mad6986 I think your theory on the bible not being a pull on it’s own might be a little faulted in that there is in fact a movie that had no big time stars and was based on the bible that made an absolute killing:
Passion of the Christ.
Based on the bible.
No big name actors at all.
30 million dollar budget and grossed over 600 million dollars.
Seems to me that the biblical nature worked well there.
I agree with your premise that the studios won’t throw out 140 mil for a cast of unknowns who aren’t white, but I think that’s more related to a racist disposition than real reasoning. Pass of the Christ showed clearly the huge draw a biblical movie can have.
This isn’t about how much a film makes or how big of a success it is, it’s based on if it can get funding. Those are two different things, if you can’t understand that then you don’t deserve to be in this discussion.
The fact that they had black slaves doesn’t prove anything, greeks had white slaves so what they weren’t white?
But Egyptians still aren’t black. Drawings from the time show that; they are Mediterranean or Middle Eastern in color. (And, post-Alexander the Great, the ruling Egyptians were, in fact, Greek.)
Have you ever heard of “the table of nations” found in Ramses’ III tomb?
And for the post-Alexander the great ruling…Blacks are “ruling” Basketball nowadays so…
P.S: I’m not of those who think that all ancient egyptians were black, I actually think that they were coming from different horizons.
@Sunny-Dee Please there are Egyptian people who are Darker than some Black people I know….& You ever heard of Ethopia, & Eritrea?? I guess they’re not black either..Or What about Morocco?? I guess they’re not Black too
@mad6986 – you didn’t initially answer @dairyqueen’s or my question, actually, because you continued to argue that Life of Pi was a success because of the book’s popularity. That was an illogical argument based on “name recognition,” as the Bible, we have already agreed, is FAR more “popular.”
That being said – I agree with your point that the “Bible is not an automatic draw for a casual moviegoing audience” and thus your argument that a bankable star is needed makes more sense. To be honest, I knew that’s what you were getting at but I was just being obnoxious and wanted you to clarify. Appreciate it.
Still doesn’t make Mr. Murdoch’s tweets any less offensive, though, lol. And there are plenty of black actors they could have gone with if their only argument is that they were just looking for superstars for the film.
Oh, Murdoch’s argument is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.
The only other thing I would add is that I don’t think it’s entirely fair to compare Life of Pi and the Bible in terms of popularity, because I don’t think it’s the same thing.
There is so much more baggage that comes with something being based off the bible. People who aren’t religious or are of a different religious belief don’t want to watch a religious propaganda film. They’ll watch an action movie, but not something that’s preaching religion.
I look at Life of Pi like something like Harry Potter. A bestselling fictional book with a big audience who are going to see the movie for the story. They want to see the visual interpretation of the book they’ve already read. In both Life of Pi and Harry Potter, you didn’t need a movie star to get people to come see the movie. The book already took care of that for you.
With a biblical story, there is a stigma associated with seeing a “religious” movie. I think a movie star lessens the impact for the casual viewer that your going to sit through some religious propaganda.
I remember when someone made an all black wizard of oz…some people were bad about that. Asb if munchkins couldn’t be black? Everything is open to someone else’s own interpretation these days when it comes to movies/art. Who cares. I dont see why people do not just leave each other alone. To each his own.
So you’re saying we should make separate movies from equal source material?
I always get my racial definitions from octeogenerian billionaires. This movie looks so incredibly bad.
Which is why you cast Christian Bale in the lead, to recoup whatever you lose from a possible 40 or 50 on Rotten Tomatoes.
I love seeing Hollywood get totally fucked with by the mindless leftists they helped create. Keep it up, boys.
This looks like a movie Kirk Cameron would make if he had money, influence, and more money.
Wait till “Uncle Bubbie” gets a look at that new Stormtrooper from episode VII…Sorry I work for said multigagillionaire so I can’t say type name, lest I conjure a sacking to my door (you know he reads this website)…
As a general rule, if Rupert Murdoch is on your side.. you are on the wrong side.
Three things:
1. Rupert Murdoch is an ancient, out of touch moron from a bygone era, whose views on race should first be taken with a dumptruck of salt, and then ignored anyway. There was no way in hell he was going to post anything not insensitive and stupid. He’s a more wealthy Donald Sterling who made his fortunes on running scnadal sheets and ruining people’s lives.
2. There’s still not a single thing that is “racist” about a $140 million dollar movie being cast with established, bankable stars.
3. Egyptians still aren’t black, despite all the nonsensical bellyaching – there semitic. This can be a person who is a shade of skin tone that varies so much between Northern European white and Northern African beige, that it can’t really even be classified as a single “color”. Ana we’re talking about potentially fictional characters from a mostly fictional collection of parables from 4000 years ago, where obviously we have no photographic evidence of their appearance. So casting a “black” actor (like say, Denzel, or Djiomon Huntsu, or even John Boyega) in either of these roles would be just as, if not more racist than casting Bale and Edgarton.
So I ask – which is worse – possibly (and possibly can’t be more stressed here) slightly miscasting the color of the lead role’s skin based on scant evidence of the character they are based on’s appearance, or DEFINITELY miscasting the skin color of the lead roles, completely, in some ridiculous affirmative-action like “Hollywood negro casting quota” to appease the .01% of professional outrage exhibitionists on the internet?
Why can’t these movies just be cast with the best actors available? I mean – are we really looking for realism in a story about a burning bush and a guy who has a magic stick that can part an ocean? C’mon. really?
I take it know one looks at the color of the people including royalty depicted on hieroglyphics or the characteristics of real statues from that era with broad noses etc. The African Queens and Kings of Egypt (KMT being the original name of this place which means black) where black, and these r their own depictions in tombs, temples and papayas recording the history (which have been dug up and stole by european invaders in the name of science and history). It documented who they where. We can’t go by recreations of some one with technological regeneration. Of course the racist white supremist is going to hide these facts giving those original black rulers different looks. Know one in power wants the world to know that these people who created math, science, architecture, astronomy and so on look like black Americans who come from that diverse vast continent or region. Hell, white documentaries admit to the knocking off of black features on statues and some egyptians still speak on it. Thats what people r upset about not wether or not the story is true, however, its said to takes place in Egypt/KMT. A place undermined by whites who those black people taught but had the audacity to take. Racism is real and this is more fukery coming from the same people who make the same excuses to do this over and over again.
It’s a stolen legacy.
peep this for more info or truth on the matter.
