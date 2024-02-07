Ryan Gosling Wanted To Become An Actor Because Of The Animaniacs

Ryan Gosling lived the dream of everyone who grew up quoting “helloooo nurse” without knowing what it means: he visited the home of the Animaniacs.

The Barbie star was profiled by Variety, and for the photo shoot, he asked to “do something no one has done in years: get to the top of the Warner Bros. water tower (with the help of a cherry picker and stuntman Chris O’Hara, with whom he worked on his next movie, The Fall Guy).” Gosling explained that he grew up watching Animaniacs, which aired on Fox and The WB. “I loved that show. And I think it planted some seed in my head,” he said. “That’s what making movies was like: The lot was just your home, and you wander in and out of Western sets, and you can hang out in the water tower.”

Without Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, there would be no “I’m Just Ken.” Or at least no “I’m Just Ken” as sung by Gosling. The Barbie ballad was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars (as was “What Was I Made For?”), but Gosling isn’t sure he’s going to perform it during the ceremony. He’s down, though. “I still have not been asked,” he said. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Maybe he can perform it with another WB animated legend: Michigan J. Frog.

(Via Variety)