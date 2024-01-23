The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, and as usual there was a healthy mix of mirth and misery. The good news: Barbie — the movie legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone assumed was going to be “sh*t” until he actually saw it — nabbed seven nominations, including Best Picture. The bad: None of them were for director Greta Gerwig or star Margot Robbie. (The former at least got an Adapted Screenplay nom while the latter, also a producer, is part of the Picture deal.) People were pissed, and that included supporting player/big monologue deliverer America Ferrera, one of the nominees. She wasn’t the only one.

Per The Wrap, Ryan Gosling — nominated for his work as dim himbo and improbable MRA leader Ken — released a statement also tut-tutting Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voters for snubbing its director and star.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling wrote. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gerwig was also snubbed for Best Director for her last movie, her take on Little Women, which also nabbed a bunch of nominations, including Best Picture. She was nominated, though, for her first solo directorial outing, 2017’s Lady Bird, which made her only the fifth women ever nominated for the award.

Among the other awards Barbie is up for (that haven’t already been mentioned) are Best Costume Design, Best Production, and for two of its songs: “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”

The 2024 Academy Awards are set to unfurl on Sunday, March 10.

