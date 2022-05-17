America’s favorite Ryan is looking to be an action star. Ryan Gosling is set to play the lead in the upcoming film adaptation of the classic TV show The Fall Guy.

The Fall Guy (not to be confused with Free Guy, a different Ryan’s movie, or First Man, another Gosling movie) was a TV show that ran from 1981 to 1986 and followed Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stunt man who also worked part-time as a bounty hunter. Hey, those Hollywood salaries are rough! Think a ton of Hollywood action stunts with some murder sprinkled in. Just like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!

Gosling has been busy as of late, starring as Ken in the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Barbie alongside Margot Robbie. He will also star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The similar titles beg the question: who is naming these movies and why do they all sound the same?

Production is slated to begin this year in Australia. Universal Pictures’ President of Physical Production, Jeff LaPlante, said in a statement: “After a successful partnership on the studio’s production of Ticket to Paradise in Queensland, Universal is thrilled to return to Australia and base in New South Wales for the highly-anticipated film, The Fall Guy.”