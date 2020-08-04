One of the best meta-jokes in Deadpool 2 was Wade Wilson, played by Ryan Reynolds, going back in time to murder not only the X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of Deadpool, but also actor Ryan Reynolds before he could agree to star in Green Lantern. The notoriously terrible 2011 superhero film is a recurring target for the Free Guy actor, who told his Twitter followers to “walk away” from watching it and called it “really dumb” on The Late Show. His latest barb against Green Lantern came in the form of a “secret cut” of the movie that doubles as a parody of the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League.

“Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for,” Reynolds tweeted. “In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts.” The video is all of 27 seconds long, including the first three seconds being footage from another movie entirely (the aforementioned Deadpool 2 scene). There are explosions, loud noises, a Tom Cruise cameo, and the Justice League hanging out together. As a two-hour movie, Green Lantern is no good. But it’s a masterpiece under 30 seconds.

As for why Green Lantern didn’t work, Reynolds once explained, “I don’t think anyone ever figured out exactly what it was. That isn’t to say the hundreds of men and women didn’t work their fingers to the bone to make it as good as possible. It also fell victim to the process in Hollywood, which is like poster first, release date second, script last. At the time, it was a huge opportunity for me so I was excited to try and take part in it.”

Watch the “Reynolds Cut” below.