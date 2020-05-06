It doesn’t matter if production is shut down and the scheduled release date of November 13 will have to be pushed back, Red Notice is still “the only movie that matters.” The action-thriller stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as “the world’s greatest tracker,” who is after “the world’s greatest art thief,” played by Gal Gadot. Ryan Reynolds is in the movie, too, as “the world’s greatest con-man.” Everyone in the movie is the world’s greatest something, therefore, Red Notice will be the world’s greatest movie. That’s just science.

Reynolds dropped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to discuss the Netflix movie, which he joked would have been finished by now, “if we didn’t spend 90 percent of the time d*cking around laughing. I’ve known Dwayne for like 15 years, so we spend most of our time together trying to make each other laugh, which is a really irresponsible thing to do with [Netflix’s] money.” What’s the key to making Johnson break during a scene?

“I think one of the reasons I’ve been friends with him for a long time is that he really laughs at himself,” the Deadpool star explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “So if you just parrot back his thing that he’s doing in the movie, like if his line is, ‘I’m special agent John Harvey of the FBI,’ and if you parrot it back just 27 percent faster with a swear word, like, ‘I’m special agent John Harvey of the FBI, motherf*cker,’ he just… he’s gone. He leaves the room and he never comes back.” It helps if you do a terrible, gravely-voiced impression of the Rock while dropping the “motherf*cker.”

Watch the rest of Reynolds’ interview with Fallon above.