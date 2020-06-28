In lieu of actually shooting movies during the ever-rampaging pandemic, movie stars have done the next best thing (or thereabouts): virtual reunions. Rounding up casts of popular movies, be they modern classics or ongoing franchises, have become de rigueur in these strange times, and on Saturday, as per ScreenRant, we got a biggie: a handful of the vast, vast cast of the X-Men movie franchise got together on Zoom for a session that ended when Ryan Reynolds swung by to continue his longtime fake-beef with Wolverine/Logan himself, Hugh Jackman.

The chat session was winding down, with only Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and Sirs Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart left when Reynolds suddenly popped up to annoy his longtime arch-nemesis. He wasn’t alone: Soon James McAvoy and Sophie Turner — of the second Origins/First Class wave — were making cameo appearances. “So many timelines, it’s like a recap of Knot’s Landing,” cracked Reynolds.

McKellen was the first to leave, but others soon split, too, joking that they had other virtual reunions to go to. Janssen was off to a Bond hang, being one of the villains of Goldeneye, while McAvoy’s said he had to do one for M. Night Shyamalan’s Split. (Turner, meanwhile, said, “I’m sorry, I thought this was a Game of Thrones reunion.)

Eventually only Reynolds and Jackman were left, but they were soon joined by Liev Schreiber, making this a reunion for another film: That’s right, it became a X-Men Origins: Wolverine pow-wow. Perhaps you forgot that Reynolds’ first played Deadpool when he was merely “Weapon XI”?

That film was also, Reynolds has said, the beginning of his fake beef with Jackman, which he said happened when he married Scarlett Johansson. Yes, they’ve kept it up for over a decade.

You can watch Reynolds’ appearance in the video above.

