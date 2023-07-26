Ryan Reynolds took the term “birthday suit” literally.

On Wednesday, the Deadpool star wished Sandra Bullock a happy 59th birthday by sharing a scene from 2009’s The Proposal where they’re both naked. “Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?” he wrote on Instagram. You can see it below.

In 2021, Bullock explained why she agreed to the nude scene. “I was like, ‘I will do this naked scene only if I can be humiliated and funny.’ You will not see me trying to attempt being sexy naked — in real life or onscreen. There’s just no point in it!” she told the About Last Night podcast. “It was for that reason, with a friend that you trusted comedically and safety-wise, I knew I was in the presence of safety.”

The Proposal was one of three movies starring Bullock that came out in 2009 — and maybe the best? All About Steve is the worst of the three (and the second worst movie in her filmography, according to critics), and I would rather watch Bullock and Betty White dance to “Get Low” than sit through The Blind Side again. The actual Blind Side probably would, too.

