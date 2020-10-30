Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has two breakout stars, as Johnny the Monkey was already a star: Tutar, played by future Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova, and Jeanise Jones, Tutar’s babysitter who teaches her that women can drive cars and that she should use her brain, because “your daddy is a liar.” (Judy Riuliani, er, Rudy Giuliani can relate.)

Following the release of the sequel, Jones’ church set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Jones, who’s currently unemployed due to COVID-19. “She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met. One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about “Tutar” anymore. She has WORRIED about this young lady for a year,” the GoFundMe reads. The campaign is up to nearly $145,000, including $100,000 from Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen.

People reports that the actor “donated $100,000 to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf… The money, to be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request, has been earmarked for shelter, food, and any other needs the community has.”

“I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has,” [pastor Derrick Scobey] says of Cohen’s donation, which will help the community currently struggling with ice storms and power outages. “Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”

A $100,000 donation? That’s like five plastic surgeries. Or so many potatoes.

(Via People)