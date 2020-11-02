AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Movies

Sacha Baron Cohen Had A Tense Moment While Dressed As Trump For The ‘Borat’ Sequel

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

With so much attention paid to the Rudy Giuliani hotel incident and Tutar’s babysitter, it’s surprisingly easy to forget that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also features a scene where Borat, dressed as Donald Trump, offers his daughter to Mike Pence while the vice president is giving his Conservative Political Action Conference speech. It’s a wild movie.

Sacha Baron Cohen had to wake up at 1 a.m. to get into his Trump get-up, he said on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, including a realistic fat suit. “The [Transportation Security Administration] were kind of wanting me,” the actor recalled about getting through security. “It went past my chest and it beeped, and I was terrified obviously. The moment they touch my body, it’s a fat suit, so I wouldn’t have been allowed in.”

“He said, ‘Well, what’s that?’ And I didn’t know what to say, and he said, ‘Well, hold on, it’s the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course.’ And he let me in,” Cohen said. He then spent “five hours hiding in the men’s bathroom” at the event, “listening to conservative men go to the toilet… Stephen Miller, if you’re watching this, you need more fiber in your diet.”

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for eating raw bison liver. For listening to Republicans go to the bathroom for hours while wearing a Donald Trump mask and fat suit, Sacha Baron Cohen deserves a lifetime achievement award.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×