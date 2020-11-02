With so much attention paid to the Rudy Giuliani hotel incident and Tutar’s babysitter, it’s surprisingly easy to forget that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also features a scene where Borat, dressed as Donald Trump, offers his daughter to Mike Pence while the vice president is giving his Conservative Political Action Conference speech. It’s a wild movie.

Sacha Baron Cohen had to wake up at 1 a.m. to get into his Trump get-up, he said on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, including a realistic fat suit. “The [Transportation Security Administration] were kind of wanting me,” the actor recalled about getting through security. “It went past my chest and it beeped, and I was terrified obviously. The moment they touch my body, it’s a fat suit, so I wouldn’t have been allowed in.”

“He said, ‘Well, what’s that?’ And I didn’t know what to say, and he said, ‘Well, hold on, it’s the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course.’ And he let me in,” Cohen said. He then spent “five hours hiding in the men’s bathroom” at the event, “listening to conservative men go to the toilet… Stephen Miller, if you’re watching this, you need more fiber in your diet.”

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for eating raw bison liver. For listening to Republicans go to the bathroom for hours while wearing a Donald Trump mask and fat suit, Sacha Baron Cohen deserves a lifetime achievement award.

