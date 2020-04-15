In February, Variety reported that Sam Raimi was “in talks” to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, after original director Scott Derrickson left the project due to ever-vague “creative differences.” Two months later, there still hasn’t been any official word from Marvel, although in a conference call on Tuesday, the Evil Dead trilogy director all but confirmed his involvement.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.” Raimi is referring to this scene, with J. Jonah Jameson’s brainstorming names for Spidey’s new nemesis, but more importantly, it sounds like the 50 States of Fright producer is returning to comic book movies for the first time since Spider-Man 3, which is both better and worse than you remember it.

Again, Raimi for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t official until Marvel says it is, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the director’s work, from Evil Dead II (the greatest horror movie sequel ever?) to Spider-Man 2 (the greatest comic book movie sequel ever?) to A Simple Plan (extremely underrated!), from celebrating the news.

When Sam Raimi is confirmed to be directing Doctor Strange 2 pic.twitter.com/awuSLhkPda — Steve Tiemann (@Stove501) April 14, 2020

doctor strange 2 bout to be the best mcu movie ever i can feel it — depressed fish (@stunna4kgl) April 15, 2020

Sam Raimi confirmed for Doctor Strange 2! pic.twitter.com/SN7OGDI0F5 — Francisco Allen (@walter_kovacs55) April 14, 2020

Sam Raimi: becomes director of Doctor Strange 2 pic.twitter.com/LgOBOqqDnh — Blueboiii4life (@blueboiii4life) April 14, 2020

When Sam Raimi says I’m doing DOCTOR STRANGE 2: pic.twitter.com/Ayot8ubefc — TheScottToddy (@OGScottieT) April 15, 2020

#SamRaimi confirmed to direct 'Doctor Strange 2'. Me, seeing that the MCU still has a chance: pic.twitter.com/z65oKXJ0yB — A White Picture (@awhitepicture) April 14, 2020

If it’s a Sam Raimi movie, you know what means? Bruce Campbell, welcome to the MCU.

NOW THAT SAM RAIMI IS DIRECTING DOCTOR STRANGE 2 THAT MEANS BRUCE CAMPBELL CAN BE IN AN MCU MOVIE LETS FUCKING GO pic.twitter.com/TSpFhyy5sm — Machine Washable (@marinara_bandit) April 15, 2020

if there is a Bruce Campbell cameo in Raimi’s Doctor Strange i will just pic.twitter.com/EPe88RsbjX — mckenna 🪐 (@kennsyn) April 15, 2020

If Bruce Campbell doesn't make an appearance in doctor strange 2, I'm rioting!!! pic.twitter.com/gNv58bo3V5 — Josh Rudolph (@J_Rudy28) April 14, 2020

So with Sam Raimi officially directing Doctor Strange 2 we have to start asking the real questions. Who’s Bruce Campbell playing? pic.twitter.com/D0D4rxaIui — Strange Talking ‎۞ 🎇 (@boomboomwhooosh) April 15, 2020

Looking forward to the scene in Doctor Strange 2 where Bruce Campbell stops him from getting into a play. pic.twitter.com/35wbTo2Ftm — Ullskay (@Ullskay) April 15, 2020

So now that Raimi is directing Doctor Strange 2 (fuck yeah), that means that we'll get a cameo from our main man Bruce Campbell… Right? Please? (Groovy.) pic.twitter.com/5LMgS9uqtO — Octavia Shadows 🦖 (@OctavianShadows) April 15, 2020

So glad to hear that it's official: Sam Raimi will be directing the sequel to Doctor Strange. And that also means we can expect a cameo from his friend Bruce Campbell as well. — Christopher Moss (@daddy2the3) April 15, 2020

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to come out on November 5, 2021.

(Via Coming Soon)