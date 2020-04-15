MARVEL
Sam Raimi Is Probably Directing Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ And There’s One Cameo Fans Really Want

In February, Variety reported that Sam Raimi was “in talks” to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, after original director Scott Derrickson left the project due to ever-vague “creative differences.” Two months later, there still hasn’t been any official word from Marvel, although in a conference call on Tuesday, the Evil Dead trilogy director all but confirmed his involvement.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.” Raimi is referring to this scene, with J. Jonah Jameson’s brainstorming names for Spidey’s new nemesis, but more importantly, it sounds like the 50 States of Fright producer is returning to comic book movies for the first time since Spider-Man 3, which is both better and worse than you remember it.

Again, Raimi for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t official until Marvel says it is, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the director’s work, from Evil Dead II (the greatest horror movie sequel ever?) to Spider-Man 2 (the greatest comic book movie sequel ever?) to A Simple Plan (extremely underrated!), from celebrating the news.

If it’s a Sam Raimi movie, you know what means? Bruce Campbell, welcome to the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to come out on November 5, 2021.

(Via Coming Soon)

