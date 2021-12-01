Seven years ago, someone broke into Sandra Bullock’s house. A man who was stalking the actress, Joshua James Corbett, was sentenced to five years probation for entering the actress’ Los Angeles home. Bullock, alone, locked herself in a room and dialed 911. (Her terrifying call was later made public.) During a sitdown on Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Bullock opened up about the incident, and said it still haunts her to this day.

The Bird Box star said it happened when her adopted son, Louis, happened to be staying overnight with the nanny. “It was the one night that our nanny goes, ‘Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you’re going to be out late,'” Bullock recalled. “Had he been home, I would’ve run to the closet, which is now my official closet but that was his bedroom, and it would have changed our destiny forever…So why was he not home on that one night?”

When Corbett entered the premises, Bullock was sure things would turn south. “I’m in the closet going, ‘This doesn’t end well,’” she recalled thinking.

Bullock was unharmed and Corbett was arrested. He committed suicide in 2018 during a stand-off with a SWAT team.

Bullock, meanwhile, continues to suffer from PTSD. “I wasn’t the same after that. I was unraveling,” Bullock said, nothing that she hasn’t “been alone since the day it happened.”

To cope, she discovered EMDR, short for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, a form of therapy to address PTSD issues.

She also came to stark realizations about herself. “I realized I have surrounded myself often with unsafe people and situations and have put myself there,” Bullock said. “I have no one else to blame but myself because that was the most familiar feeling that I had.”

