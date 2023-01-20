Sarah Snook is already coming out of Sundance strong. The Succession star just saw her indie horror film, Run Rabbit Run, get picked up by Netflix, which will premiere it later this year. The film played Thursday night at the film festival, and clearly, the streaming giant liked what it saw. Plus, having an award-winning TV actor from a wildly popular prestige series in the mix like Snook probably didn’t hurt.

Here’s the detail on the horror indie that was shot in Snook’s home country of Australia. Via Variety:

Snook plays a fertility doctor who firmly believes in life and death, but when she notices her young daughter behaving strangely, she must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past. “Succession” star Snook stars alongside Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi in the movie directed by Daina Reed, who has helmed TV episodes including “The Shining Girls” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

As for when Succession fans can see Snook reprise her critically-acclaimed role as Shiv Roy, the HBO drama will reportedly return for Season 4 sometime in 2023. Early speculation is that viewers can watch the Roy kids battle their father Logan (Brian Cox) and his ruthless decision to sell the family’s massive media empire to tech giant Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) in the spring. A teaser trailer for the fourth season showed the children in outright war with their father who outsmarted their takeover bid thanks to a little help from a surprising source close to Snook’s character. So, between that and this news about her indie horror movie, it looks like 2023 is shaping up pretty nicely for Sarah Snook.

