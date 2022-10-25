When Is ‘Succession’ Returning For Season Four?

As one major HBO property wraps up its first season, a second familial drama show is slated to return sometime in 2023. Fans will need to fill the Daemon-sized hole in their hearts with someone like Logan Roy or Tom Wambsgans, and that will have to do! HBO seems to have waited long enough for another season to keep fans on the edge of their seats, but not too long that people decide to cancel their HBO Max subscription for a few months. So that was nice of them.

The fourth season of the hit series Succession will return next year on HBO, and fans were given a first look earlier this week in a trailer that promises a “rebel alliance” brewing among the Roy family (but StarWars is a Disney property so they can’t really call it that, right?). The fourth season promises to bring all of the shenanigans and superfluous cursing back for another round. Plus: more Alexander Skarsgård!!! As per the official description:

In season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Production for season four took place over the summer and fall throughout New York, California, and Norway. While there is no confirmed release date, it’s likely that the Roys will return in the spring of 2023, just a little over a year since season three concluded in December 2021.

HBO Max has a pretty hefty release schedule for next year ahead of its merger with Discovery+, so maybe it’s best to keep those subscriptions active after all. At least until Barry’s final season.