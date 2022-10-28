The ‘Savage Salvation’ Trailer Features Bobby De Niro B-Movie Action

Huh. Well, that certainly is a trailer.

Savage Salvation stars Jack Huston (who played Robert Kennedy Jr. in The Irishman) as a recovering opioid addict out for revenge against the entire drug-dealing apparatus after his fiancé (Willa Fitzgerald) dies from a bad batch. Robert De Niro plays a local cop who’s follow that trail of revenge to stop it, but he doesn’t seem all that averse to shoving his thumb in some bullet wounds, either. As a bonus, John Malkovich plays the fiancé’s dad who seems 100% against all the vengeance, and Quavo from Migos plays a ruthless drug dealer called Coyote.

Directed by Irishman producer Randall Emmett and originally called Wash Me In The River, this B-movie thriller has hung out on the shelf for almost two years. With the caveat that trailers never tell the full story, there’s something that feels really leaden about this one. The action feels slow, the dialogue feels clunky, and it seems like the aspiration was there to be something akin to Hell Or High Water (including that poetic original title) but now we’ve got something that deserves to be called Savage Salvation.

The film hits theaters and streaming December 2nd, just in time for your dad to watch it after Christmas brunch.