Billy The Puppet Regrets To Inform You That ‘Saw XI’ Has Been Pushed Back A Year

There is nobody quite as hardworking as Billy the Puppet, who has been crafting his elaborate death traps for nearly twenty years. It’s the kind of work ethic that Chucky dreams about. But maybe he’s working too hard, and that’s why Lionsgate has pushed the latest Saw installment until next year.

Saw XI was originally supposed to hit theaters this September, but Billy has some disappointing news about that. “You’ve all anticipated my return asking when I may appear before you once more but anticipation is a funny thing,” the world-famous puppet said in a new video, adding that his team is working on “new traps to razor-sharp perfection.” Get it? He added, “You should expect nothing less. These traps will be made all the better with just a little time. The clock is ticking.” Unfortunately, the clock isn’t ticking fast enough, as the installment was pushed to September 26, 2025.

Luckily, there is some good news for horror fans. Lionsgate announced at CinemaCon that Jason Blum is set to revive The Blair Witch Project, the movie that invented awkward camera angles. The company recently opened a Blair Witch-themed escape room in Vegas, which sounds a lot like a Saw trap. Here’s hoping for a collab!

