Since 2011, when the project was announced, multiple filmmakers have been attached to direct a “reimagination” of Scarface, including David Yates (Harry Potter), Pablo Larrain (No), and Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). They all dropped out for various reasons, but Universal thinks the retelling has finally found the right guy for the job: Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino.

Variety reports that Guadagnino will board the project, with a script “off of Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s version, who’ve been with the project for at least three years, with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio,” according to Deadline. A Coen Brothers-Guadagnino joint project? Say hello to my little… Oscar???

The story has been adapted a number of times, most recently in the 1983 classic starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer with Brian DePalma directing. The new pic is a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 films, and will be set in Los Angeles. (Via)

If it’s not too much to ask, I would like to request that Tony and Elvira be played the millennial Pacino and Pfeiffer: Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. They had natural chemistry in Lady Bird and Little Women, and he’s already got the dance moves down.

Timothee chalamet dancing to Soulja Boy’s crank that in 2008 explains so much pic.twitter.com/oj489oxHvH — communist ronald mcdonald (@haaniyah_) May 13, 2020

Timmy Montana, imo.

(Via Deadline and Variety)