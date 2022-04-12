Sean Penn loves to say controversial stuff and stays at the center of attention most of the time, which normally coincides with some sort of project he is promoting. Well, now it seems like he just likes to talk to anyone who will listen.

The 61-year-old actor was the first cover star of Hollywood Authentic magazine from photographer-to-the-stars Greg Williams, and he had a lot to say, specifically about how relationships and taking too much Ambien. He spoke about his several marriages, including his last wife, actress Leila George, and how he “f*cked up’ the marriage. The two split last year.

There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f*cked up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy. I was not a f*cking cheat or any of that obvious sh*t, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning.

Penn and George had been together since 2016 and married in 2020 before George called it quits in the fall. The two allegedly finalized the divorce just last month, and are still often seen together. He added that he was neglectful because of all of the “crap that’s going on in the world” such as a devastating war and men wearing skirts, according to Penn himself.

And as it turns out – this is going to shock you – beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don’t actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night’s sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since four, watching all of the crap that’s going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this sh*t.’ As it turns out, women as described, they don’t love that.

Despite realizing his faults, Penn seems to be on an apology campaign and hopes to win his wife back. George just turned 30 last month, and in case you are keeping track, Penn’s daughter Dylan turns 31 this month, so there’s that.