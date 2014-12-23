Seth Green Made Some Special ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Toys For James Gunn

Robot Chicken‘s Seth Green and James Gunn have been friends for a surprisingly long time, since they’re both vampires who will outlive us both. No, seriously, look them up twenty years ago and look at them now; there’s no difference. And as they continue towards eternity, they’ll have a few custom Guardians of The Galaxy action figures to play with.
They’re actually custom jobs of the movies pirate antiheroes, the Ravagers, as the actual Guardians have their own toys. Green even made a nice box for them, complete with profanity:
OK, so Green probably had the professional modelmakers who work for him put these together, but if you’ve got your own art department, why not use it? Also, we’re a little surprised there isn’t a premium format Yondu figure yet. Come on, if you’re going to give the guy a Minimate, at least pay Michael Rooker the fee to scan his noggin and make a good figure out of him.
GotG skit for Robot Chicken season 8 confirmed?
If they can get the rights, Marvel is a little sue-happy and CN is owned by a rival company.
Dan, you don’t need rights for parody.
Plus they’ve had plenty of Marvel stuff on the show and they do a ton of Star Wars (also Disney owned).
We scanned Rooker for the COD:Zombies DLC that featured his likeness. He is a solid dude.
He’s a really funny interview, apparently, although sadly I’ve never gotten him on the phone. Someday!
And he seems that way even when the camera’s aren’t trained on him. He was very animated.