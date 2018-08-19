Getty Image

Seth Rogen has been doing promotional rounds over the last few weeks, as the marketing face of Like Father, a Netflix movie written and directed by Rogen’s wife, Lauren Miller, starring Kelsey Grammar and Kristen Bell (the movie is very pleasant, although Rogen’s role is fairly limited). One of those stops came last week on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, which makes some weird sense. Rogen was on the podcast to promote his wife’s film starring Shepard’s wife.

It was a lengthy two-hour conversation that touched on Rogen’s early career, his pot use, the time he guested on the Today show filling in for Kathie Lee (they really do drink a lot very early in the morning), and the paths that Shepard and Rogen nearly crossed (Shepard auditioned for 40-Year-Old Virgin, while Rogen had a scene in Pineapple Express so similar to Without a Paddle that he was afraid people would never see his movie). By far, however, the best part of this week’s podcast was hearing Rogen spend a good 20 minutes talking about The Interview, a film he feared would define his career (for the worse) and the fallout from that movie, including the Sony hack.

“The Interview was a very traumatic experience,” Rogen told Shepard. “We were worried that people will forever have filed us away in their heads alongside something that was not funny. ‘Pack it in guys! You’ve shown your hand, and we’re not happy.'”

Though it didn’t do as bad financially as some of the other films that Rogen has made (Green Hornet comes to mind), it was the first time that Rogen made a film where people said, “They shouldn’t have made this. The margin of error for this, knowing that the best version is another good R-rated comedy and the worst version is nuclear annihilation, maybe they shouldn’t have gone into that arena.”