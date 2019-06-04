Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new Shaft, the one that brings together three generations of gentlemen (Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, and Richard Roundtree), with the last name Shaft, is rated R for “pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material, and brief nudity.” A Samuel L. Jackson movie with “pervasive language”? Well, I never! In fact, the Captain Marvel star swears three times (not including one racial slur) in the first 15 seconds of the restricted trailer above, and nine times total. My personal favorite: “He thinks he’s black James Bond.” “If that motherf*cker was real, he’d think he was me.”

There’s also one reference to SLJ getting confused for Laurence Fishburne. No wonder he’s so f*cking upset. Here’s the official plot summary:

JJ, aka John Shaft Jr., may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.

Shaft, which also stars Regina Hall (who drops a few swears herself), Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, and Method Man, opens on June 14. It should not be confused with the other movies titled Shaft.