This week, actress Sharon Stone revealed that notorious Hollywood producer Robert Evans requested that she sleep with her Sliver co-star Billy Baldwin to get a “better” performance out of him.

“If I could sleep with Billy then we’d have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie, and the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f*ck him and get things back on track,” she said, later adding, “Now all of a sudden, I’m in the ‘I have to f*ck people’ business.”

Baldwin responded to Stone’s claim on X, accusing her of being “unprofessional.” In a lengthy post, he wrote, “Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin’???”

Baldwin said that he has “so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.” The Baldwin bros, class acts all the way.