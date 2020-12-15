Following the news that Zack Snyder’s upcoming version of Justice League will probably be R-rated thanks to Batman dropping a F-bomb, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg had a little fun with that information. In a hilarious video posted to Twitter, Sandberg tweaked an infamous exchange between Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman that shows how a well-timed bleep can dramatically change even the grittiest of scenes.

You can watch the video from Sandberg below:

Of course, any nerd will tell you that this scene is actually from Batman V Superman, not Justice League, but don’t worry, Sandberg is way ahead of you. “Since this is the internet: Yes, this is the wrong movie,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This is a joke, not a slight against Snyder. I look forward to finally watching his JL. But yes, I suck and Shazam! is a Deadpool wannabe movie for babies, etc.”

Sandberg’s joke stems from a new interview with Snyder where he reveals why thinks the MPAA will slap his four hour director’s cut with an R-rating before it debuts on HBO Max. Via Entertainment Weekly:

Asked for details about what makes the new footage explicit, Snyder reveals, “There’s one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both.”

Snyder also shared his hopes for releasing the “Snyder Cut” theatrically, which might be a tad optimistic. Has he looked at the news lately?

(Via David F. Sandberg on Twitter)