During the filming of director John Hillcoat’s 2012 film Lawless, reports of on-set tension between cast members Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf ran rampant in the press. These stories came to a head when, in an interview with GQ and in other places, Hillcoat confirmed that LaBeouf was a bit “overambitious” and occasionally drunk on moonshine during filming. All these years later, however, the Honey Boy actor is now claiming that reports of the pair’s fighting were all based on a joke.

Speaking with the “Hot Ones” team over at Complex, LaBeouf said the stories of his and Hardy fighting one another — and especially the allegation that the former had knocked out the latter — were “a bunch of bullsh*t.” The actor went on to say that the pair “used to wrestle all the time” on and off the set, while pointing out that Hardy is “a big f*cking person, especially then. He was getting ready [to play] Bane.” So, where exactly did the knockout story come from?

“My girlfriend at the time was over at my house, we were on this balcony,” he said. “We saw him and his trainer coming back from the gym. We used to fuck with each other all the time but it just so happened that, this one week, my girlfriend was in town and he runs into the room. The girl I was with at the time was terrified. She covered up and she ran into the kitchen and he picked me up and I didn’t have nothing on so now I’m naked on his shoulder. We’re in the hallway, we’re wrestling around.”

It was at that point that LaBeouf and Hardy’s little wrestling match resulted in the latter’s accidentally falling down some stairs. He was alright, of course, but the incident gave them an idea. “For the rest of the shoot,” LaBeouf explained, “he told everybody I knocked him out.”

(Via Complex)