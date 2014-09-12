The Wine Was Fake In ‘Sideways’ And Other Things You Might Not Know About The Film Ten Years Later

Movies devoted to alcohol seemingly fall into one of two categories: you have depressing dramas like Leaving Las Vegas, and then you have your goofy comedies such as Beerfest or The World’s End. Sideways, a movie about two 40-something men drinking and fornicating their way through wine country managed to be both. I loved Sideways when it came out 10 years ago, it’s equal parts road trip movie, buddy comedy, and romantic drama skewering California wine country with director Alexander Payne’s dark humor.
The 2004 indie film would go on to be nominated for five Oscar’s — winning for “best adapted screenplay” — and invigorate the tourism industry in California’s wine country. To look back at the movie on its 10 year anniversary, here are a few facts about its impact on the wine industry and its connection to one of the biggest murder cases of the 20th century.
1. Miles’ mother’s cooking was terrible. The dinner that Miles, Jack, and Miles’ mother shared together went over without a hitch — well, except for Miles stealing from her — but the aftermath wasn’t pretty. The food they ate gave all three actors food poisoning.
2. Jack’s soon to be in-laws were neighbors of O.J. Simpson. Before hitting the road, Jack and Miles say goodbye to Christine and her parents who just happen to live across the street from the home that belonged to O.J. Simpson at the time of the infamous Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman murder. We don’t see the Simpson house in the film, but it’s directly across the street from Christine’s parents’ house.
3. Thomas Haden Church wore his birthday suit to the audition. During Church’s audition the actor stripped down to the nude, because that’s what the script called for. After Church won the part he was told that he was the only actor who auditioned that had the balls to do that.
4. George Clooney was rejected for being too popular. Clooney wanted to play the part of Jack, but the film’s director, Alexander Payne, thought he was too big of a star to play the character.
5. The movie boosted sales of Pino Noir, but did nothing for Merlot. Miles’ passion for Pino Noir helped give the wine a major boost for the holiday season, bumping up sales 20 percent over Christmas and New Years in 2004 — Merlot sales dropped. The restaurant in the movie, The Hitching Pos,t became a tourist destination for those visiting the Santa Ynez Valley and immediately reported a sales spike of 30 percent.
6. The actors drank a wine substitute that made them sick. Thomas Haden Church said that most of what they drank was a cheap grape juice that was so sugary it made him sick from drinking too much.
“It’s like they make it and then they extract the alcohol. It’s really terrible. But the grape juice, it’s such a high sugary content it starts giving you gastro-intestinal fits and then you’re asking for anything else.”
I do believe it is spelled Pinot Noir.
Sticed. I don’t care if he goes by a new name. Sticed still needs to be a thing.
Yeah as interesting as these tidbits are, it’s hard to take them seriously when you misspell the name of the fucking wine at the entire center of the movie TWICE. STICE’D!
Americans, amirite? He’s probably from Montpeelee-er or somewhere.
This movie holds up.
It does, actually. great film even though I am apparently so much like Giamatti’s character temperament-wise my ex dumped me after seeing it.
This movie featured the two most unlikable leads I can remember. I wanted both the shitty one and the spineless enabler to die. Spoiler – they didn’t.
Somewhere I imagine you rage posting about Richard III “He wasn’t likable at all and I hated his stupid hump.”
Pinot Noir is awful, sweet, bullshit, amateur wine for people with no taste, and the requisite (yet thankfully temporary) effect this dumb movie had on the wine industry was regrettably stupid.
I can’t think of a movie more highly regarded and praised that absolutely doesn’t deserve the accolades it received. Yes, Paul Giamatti chews up screen time as usual and is mildly entertaining until he starts stealing from his mother, but it’s a depressing, nihilistic exercise in undeserved elitism that doesn’t even come close to getting it’s facts right about wine or human relationships.
It’s a true story bub. The author is in the wine business.
Um, no- About Pinot Noir. It is the grape of Burgundy. It is one of the most respected and loved wines in the world by professional wine people and connoisseur’s alike. It is not ever, ever sweet. And it is certainly not bullshit.
*ahem* yeah. not really.
Purchasing Manager for a Wine Distributor here, Pinot Noir is highly respected. Survey 100 people in the wine business what their favorite varietal is and the most common answer will be pinot noir. Of course most of those same people would probably not rate CA pinot very high. Pinot Noir from CA does have a sweet fruit bomb reputation but just like the Oak plague that menaced all Chardonnays from CA last decade, some wine makers in CA have backed off the sweet and most are shooting for a more complex flavor profile. If you want Pinot from the states that resembles what you find in burgundy you need to look to Oregon.
Was it anywhere near as popular the year before this stupid movie came out? I’m guessing no.
Yes, Sideways boosted California Pinot Noir sales but as I mentioned before Pinot Noir= Burgundy one of the most expensive and respected wines in the world for centuries. And I don’t know if you actually read that article but it clearly says the “impression of sweet.” The wines aren’t sweet, they’re fruity. They taste sweet but they are not actually sweet wines.
“Why is this? Far too often now, pinot noir tastes sweet and has a heavy, almost syrupy character. And while pinot noir is the most glaring example, it’s often true, too, of many other high-end, supposedly dry red American wines like cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel.”
– cut and pasted verbatim from the article.
We could argue about this all day if you want. I’m a sommelier. I’ve been in the wine business for 12 years. Your quote very clearly says “tastes sweet,” not that it is sweet. Yeah, it’s semantics but a sweet wine and a wine that tastes sweet are two very different things. Saying a wine is sweet means that it has sugar in it, riesling, dessert wine, etc. I was just defending Pinot Noir’s honor.
@Underball – You seem fun.
and watching Paul Giamatti’s loathesome character defending Pinot Noir’s honor, and subsequently having a real-world negative effect on other varietals in the industry (specifically poor Merlot LOL) is one of the things that really bugged me about this movie.
I’m not a sommelier or pretending to be one on the internet. Personally I find that nearly everything produced in California is shitbuckets, and I prefer Mendoza region Argentinean varietals like Malbec and Cabernet.
@Underball – Jesus Christ. You’re usually just an obnoxious pain in the ass, but today you’re being a pretentious and obnoxious pain in the ass.
I’m a beer man myself.
I need some whiskey after reading this sub thread. Let’s fix that!
This thread would be a wonderful addition to the fold out in a special edition DVD of this movie.
FTR, Pinot Noir is delicious. Not liking it because a character in a movie loved it just makes you a contrarian cumqueef.
Pinto Noir is too sweet, fruity wine that is a slight step above white Zinfandel or Bartles and Jaymes wine coolers. Yuck.
“Hey here’s some broad, concrete facts about something.”
“Uh, yeah-huh. Here’s a single article.”
“Umm, ok, I may be uneducated and ignorant about the subject, but I will re-iterate my point.”
-Underball
@Gaseous Clay “Saying a wine is sweet means that it has sugar in it”
What do you mean by “has sugar in it?” That it had sucrose added?
Because fructose is still a sugar.
@Alvis Got Banned
Fermentation is the process of yeast converting sugar to alcohol. In wine’s case, the sugar is the sugar in the grapes. For a lot of wines, dry wines like PINOT NOIR, all of the sugar is converted to alcohol. For some wines sugar remains in the wine and the alcohol content is a bit lower. Of course wine making is more complicated than that, but that’s the gist of it.
Anyone who dismisses an entire grape varietal because they had one bottle of Pinot Noir they didn’t like or 100 bottles of Pinot Noir they didn’t like is stupid. You either didn’t like the taste of a particular bottle of wine or you bought a cheap shitty bottle. Just avoid those winemakers, don’t write off the entire great varietal, you closed-minded dumbass.
The book is damn good, although the sequel ‘Vertical’ is a bit too self-reflexive. Supposedly part three is nearing completion. Love seeing an article on this film, but seems like there could be so much more to include here. The author of the novel has a free drink card at the Hitching Post in real life and the town where the film was shot has boomed since the film’s release, giving movie/wine tours.
I’ll try reading it the day after yesterday.
So… today?
FSUpunk: Remember, The Day After Yesterday is the name of Mile’s rejected novel.
This movie was an overrated piece of garbage, which is unfortunate, because I love all the actors that are in it.
I watched it once when it first came out because everyone loved it, and couldn’t understand why. Even though it’s been 10 years, I remember disliking it so much, I don’t think I could even give it a second chance.
yep.
There is something about Sandra Oh that really grinds my gears.
Movie Released, Fails To Reach Universal Acclaim
Producers Lament: ‘We were sure this was the flick every single person in the world would love unquestioningly’
Choclate Wafer, maybe it hit too close to home for you.
And Underball, you seem to delight in proving again and again what a truly ignominious moron you are.
If anyone orders any fucking merlot!!
Such a classic freakout. That and Thomas Haden Church & Giamatti hitting rock bottom after getting chased away from the ugly waitress’ place by her fat, naked, psycho biker BF. So many classic moments.
I just watched this again last night and I crack up when THC’s character says,”I have to do EVERYTHING!” when Miles balks at the idea of retrieving his wallet from the fat couple’s house.
Love this movie. Love the DVD commentary more.
For the past two years I’ve gone to Los Olivos for a Bacon and Barrels festival. It is marvelous. Great town and the movie captures wine culture is a hilarious way. Anyone who fucking tastes edam cheese in wine is full of shit. I’m the guy who says, “Tastes pretty good to me.”
Are you chewing gum?
I love this movie. You have to love subtlety and dry humor to get it.
If you didn’t like it, I suggest “Airplane.”
i thought drinking buddies was a good movie about alcohol.
I agree with Lori. I think the subtlety and dry and dark humor went over people’s heads.
And Paul Giamatti is a genius. The look on his face when his ex wife tells him she’s going to have a baby with her new husband conveys such a sense of tragic loss and self realization. He is able to say so much with just an expression.
This is truly a great movie which has aged well.