The movie ticket service Sinemia never acquired the cultural cachet — or infamy — of MoviePass. Indeed, in the last year, the company offered itself as a less buggy (but still buggy) alternative to its flailing competitor. But now it seems it will never have the chance to become bigger, or worse, than MoviePass. As per IndieWire, Sinemia is closing its doors, “effective immediately.”

The news was broke on a note found on the company’s website. “While we are proud to have created a best in market service,” the statement read, “our efforts to cover the cost of unexpected legal proceedings and raise the funds required to continue operations have not been sufficient.”

One factor that led to Sinemia’s downfall: theater chains starting their own MoviePass-like subscriptions. “[W]e didn’t see a path to sustainability as an independent movie ticket subscription service in the face of competition from movie theaters as they build their own subscriptions. Thanks to the cost advantage and cross-sell opportunities, movie theaters will be prominent in the movie ticket subscription economy.”