Slaughterhouse Rulez is a horror-comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The last time we got one of those — Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead — we were treated to not only one of the funniest movies of the 2000s, but also one of the best zombie films ever. That’s a high bar for Slaughterhouse to reach, but the trailer has Frost scaring a bunch of boarding school kids and then asking them if they want to buy some drugs, so that’s a promising start, at least.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness… and they’re about to meet their match. This ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations – literally – when a controversial frack site on prized school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole, and an unspeakable horror to be unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as the pupils and teachers alike become locked in a bloody battle for survival…

Directed and co-written by musician Crispian Mills (a member of the indie-psych band Kula Shaker), Slaughterhouse Rulez, which also stars Michael Sheen, Asa Butterfield, Finn Cole, and Hermione Corfield, opens on Halloween.