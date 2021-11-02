Hot off the success of Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is back to work on a follow-up to his first-ever Netflix exclusive film: a sci-fi action entitled Rebel Moon. However, while the 300 and Justice League director is trading in hoards of the undead for legions of intergalactic enemies, the upcoming space-faring film sounds like it will still be every bit as much a spectacle as his first project for Netflix and, thanks to Deadline, we now know who is set to star in it.

According to the outlet, Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Mummy, Atomic Blonde) has been cast in Rebel Moon as a currently unnamed and “mysterious young woman” who is fighting back against an oppressive regime. You know… sci-fi stuff. The news comes after months of talent searching in which Snyder met with several actresses, including Boutella, to test for the part. Insiders said that once the group was narrowed down, Boutella immediately stood out to Snyder, and was quickly chosen for the lead. This is pretty major news for Boutella, as it will be the rising actresses first lead role in a blockbuster following her performances in several big films and series, including HBO’s Fahrenheit 451.

Announced earlier this year, Rebel Moon is an original science-fiction story co-written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad. The story is reportedly “set on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius,” and follows “a young woman with a mysterious past” who is sent “to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.” As of now, no additional roles or actors have been tied to the project, though Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Eric Newman have all been attached as producers.