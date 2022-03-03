spider-man 3 dance
A Little Kid Dancing Like Tobey Maguire In ‘Spider-Man 3’ Is Being Called The ‘Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Sam Raimi’s first comic book movie since Spider-Man 3 (and first movie overall since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful). If the reaction to the Doctor Strange sequel is anything like how the Spider-Man trilogy capper was greeted in 2007, it will take years for it to be properly appreciated.

Spider-Man 3 is too long with too many villains and I’m not going to claim it’s better than Spider-Man 2, still the best Spider-Man movie. But it shines in the moments when the studio let Raimi (who did not have a fun time making the film) channel his inner Evil Dead-ness. There’s a real joy to the evil Peter Parker sequence that you don’t get in a lot of other comic book movies. Tobey’s emo haircut and makeover was maligned at the time, but it’s now considered a franchise highlight. It’s also being embraced by a younger generation, based on a video that the Marvel Multiverse Twitter account shared.

“This kid is doing the #BullyMaguire dance!” the tweet reads. He sure is. Little guy’s got all the moves memorized perfectly. Raimi must feel… VINDICATED I AM SELFISH I AM WRONG I AM RIGHT I SWEAR I’M RIGHT SWEAR I KNEW IT ALONG.

