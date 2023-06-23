Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delves deep into various iterations of the iconic web-slinger thanks to its multiversal plot, but now, it appears the film itself has more than one version swinging around. Across the Spider-Verse editor Andrew Leviton has confirmed Twitter reports that audiences may see different scenes when watching the highest-rated film on Letterboxd.

Leviton responded to a fan who noticed that a scene with Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099 and his holographic helper Lyla now ends with a selfie instead of Lyla pointing at Miguel.

“I was wondering when people might start noticing…,” Leviton tweeted.

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

According to IGN, Leviton also shared the below tweet, which confirmed changes to The Spot’s dialog:

the spot also has slightly different dialogue in that hologram flashback before he uses his own collider, in the version i watched he says "-which would… not be good" but in the most widespread version online he goes "oh what the heck" — Tapu (@tapurambles) June 22, 2023

As for why Across the Spider-Verse has at least two different versions bouncing around theaters, the most likely explanation is the “update” that Sony Pictures sent out to fix an audio issue with the film’s opening scene. Some audiences were having issues hearing Spider-Gwen’s narration during her drum solo, which prompted the studio to push the update.

Via Variety: