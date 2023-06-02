Who Is The Spot In ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?’

There are only a few certain instances where spots can be scary, especially if you have trypophobia, the fear of small holes (don’t Google it). But the worst is when those spots can double as portals or be used against you (don’t you hate it when that happens?!) which just so happens to be the motive behind the new villain Spot in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Spot is a new character in the Spider-Verse franchise, but he has been around Marvel for quite a while. The character was originally introduced in the 1980s as a man named Jonathan Ohnn, a scientist who discovered that he could travel between dimensions via various dark portals, which eventually consumed him and his entire body. After learning he can use those portals to help him fight, he quickly became an enemy after Spider-Man laughed at his silly name. To be fair, it does make him sound like a lost dog.

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

In Across The Spider-Verse, Spot is voiced by Jason Schwartzman, who is a real threat to Spidey, even though he isn’t taken too seriously. Spot worked closely with Kingpin, the big bad guy from Into The Spider-Verse, so there are definitely some unresolved issues here that need to play out. The movie also stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker as they battle it out against the Spotted guy.

Even though his powers might sound dicey, punching one person while simultaneously kicking someone with a portal three feet away does seem pretty useful! Especially with all of those Spider-Men swinging around.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is currently playing only in theaters.

(Via Nerdist)