Shameik Moore has apologized and admitted to being a “sore loser” after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lost Best Animated Feature Film to The Boy and the Heron.

Moore voices Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse films, and he did not react well to the sequel missing out on Oscar gold. The actor initially tweeted “robed” before correcting himself and writing “robbed” in a follow-up tweet.

Robed — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 10, 2024

*robbed — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

However, Moore quickly backtracked and apologized after fans began calling him out for the outburst.

“Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser,” Moore tweeted. “But we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”

Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready 😤 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Moore also agreed with a fan who noted that Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller had the correct reaction to losing to the Hiyao Miyazaki film: “Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT.”

“Your right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports,” Moore wrote. “Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”

Your right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners https://t.co/b4IRRrl9h4 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Across the Spider-Verse was one of the few critically acclaimed superhero movies in 2023, which was a rough year for the comic book genre. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, The Marvels, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all failed at the box office while the Spider-Verse was a bonafide hit.