Donald Trump Criticizes Spike Lee For Making A ‘Racist Hit’ On The President In His Oscars Speech

02.25.19

During Sunday’s Academy Awards, Spike Lee finally won his first (competitive) Oscar for writing the screenplay to BlacKkKlansman with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott. It was only Lee who stepped up to the mic, though, and the Do the Right Thing director (and noted New York Knicks fan and Green Book hater) let loose a doozy of a speech. “Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people,” he said, before wrapping things up with a plea to “mobilize” before the 2020 presidential election.

“Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.”

Donald Trump responded to Lee’s acceptance speech on Twitter, attacking the director for making a “racist hit” on the president and former Oscars guest.

