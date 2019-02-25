ABC

The New York Knicks have had a miserable season, including setting a franchise record with 18 consecutive losses at Madison Square Garden entering Sunday night against the Spurs.

In a shocking turn of events, the Knicks toppled the Spurs in convincing fashion, winning 130-118 behind 27 points from Damyean Dotson and a trio of 19-point scorers in Kevin Knox, Emmanuel Mudiay, and Dennis Smith Jr. However, while the Knicks finally got a win in front of the home crowd, it didn’t come in front of their most famous and loyal fan, Spike Lee.

That’s because Lee was in Los Angeles for the Oscars, where he picked up the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. Lee’s friend Samuel L. Jackson presented that award to him, but before he even got to the introduction for the award, he stopped everything to be the first to let Lee know the Knicks had pulled out a rare victory.

Love that Samuel L. Jackson just interrupted the #Oscars⁠ ⁠ to tell Spike Lee that the Knicks finally snapped their 18-game home losing streak.pic.twitter.com/CrDsQoKxri — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 25, 2019

It’s a funny moment, topped only by Lee leaping into Jackson’s arms when he arrived on stage to pick up his Oscar. Jackson was less excited about handing out the Best Original Screenplay award to The Green Book, but at least he got to have that moment with Lee and give him some good news about his beloved Knicks.