Even back in 1992, when air travel was a lot less TSA-heavy and stressful, it still seemed unlikely that a kid could pull a Home Alone 2, which is to say board the wrong plane, bound for the wrong destination. And yet some three decades later, when air travel is incredibly TSA-heavy and stressful, a young boy miraculously managed to go full Kevin McCallister.

Spirit Airlines has apologized after it mistakenly put an unaccompanied 6-year-old on the wrong flight during the holiday season travel rush https://t.co/jueD4W2STF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 24, 2023

Per CNN, an unaccompanied six-year-old boy at Philadelphia International Airport was supposed to fly to Fort Myers, in southwest Florida. Instead he was “incorrectly boarded” on a plane to Orlando. The airline, you might be wondering? Spirit Airlines.

This isn’t as egregious as in Home Alone 2, in which Macaulay Culkin’s sociopathic bad seed was supposed to fly from Chicago to Miami but instead wound up in pre-Giuliani New York City. For one thing, Orlando is a “mere” three-hour drive from Fort Myers.

For another, the gaffe was quickly caught by Spirit Airlines staff.

“The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member,” Spirit Airlines told CNN, “and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them.”

After landing, the child called his grandmother, who had arrived at the Fort Myers airport and panicked when her grandson did not emerge. After the call, she drove the 160 miles to pick him up. The airline reimbursed her for her travel costs, if not her time.

For contrast, in Home Alone 2 no one realized that Kevin had boarded the wrong flight until everyone was on the ground. Kevin didn’t even realize he wasn’t in Miami till he saw the New York City skyline from the airport.