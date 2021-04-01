The UPROXX Spring Movie Preview

Whoever said summer was blockbuster season clearly never lived through a pandemic because the spring movie line-up is here, and whether you’re streaming these films from your couch or braving a trip to the theater — as long as it’s safe to do so — it doesn’t really matter. That’s because the movie gods have taken pity on us mere mortals and decided to unleash a heavy-hitting roster of dramas and monster flicks and Disney-fied villain origin stories to keep up entertained. Here’s what’s worth watching, and where you can catch it. (Err bad choice of words there but you get our drift.) Godzilla vs. Kong (streaming on HBO Max March 31st) Do you like Godzilla? Do you like King Kong? Well, they are both in this movie and they fight. And they fight quite a few times, with the first fight happening around the 45-minute mark. I’m not sure what else you need to know honestly. If you want to see Godzilla and Kong fight, you will get your money’s worth (or your HBO Max subscription’s worth). If you wish these two titans would settle their differences peacefully, or if you’re looking for a character drama that really explores how humans would realistically react to such events, you will most likely be disappointed. — Mike Ryan Concrete Cowboy (streaming on Netflix April 2nd) Based in part on the book Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, Cole (Caleb Washington) is headed down a bleak path after one too many run-ins with trouble and the police. His mother, at her wits’ end, decides Cole should spend the summer in Philadelphia with his father, Harp (Idris Elba). Harp is part of a local group, the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, which owns and tends horses in Philadelphia. Director Rusty Staub uses actual members of the Fletcher Street Riding Club in the film, and the film also serves as a pretty good history lesson explaining why there are Black cowboys on horses in the middle of large cities. — Mike Ryan Thunder Force (streaming on Netflix April 9th) Don’t expect this movie to win any awards because that’s not the point. Instead, prepare for the silliest of moments from Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two inept superheroes who fight crime, long after their childhood best-friend days, and together, they learn what it’s like when two ordinary people are suddenly tasked with stopping supervillains. In other words, sit back and embrace the chaos because there’s plenty of it coming your way. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, and Melissa Leo. Plus, Jason Bateman is onboard, which instantly makes any movie or TV show better. — Kimberly Ricci Mortal Kombat (streaming on HBO Max April 23rd) I’ll be up front here, the main reason I’m itching to stream this movie from the comfort of my own couch (thank you HBO Max) is because its first official trailer baited me with a perfectly-timed “Finish Him!” call-back to its video game predecessor. Dammit, 90s nostalgia! You’ve won again. Aside from the cheesy, over-the-top fight commentary, the film also promises a ton of action, following a group of skilled warriors who enter a tournament in the hopes of saving Earth. I could care less who wins. I’m just here for the sound effects. — Jessica Toomer

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (streaming on Amazon Prime Video April 30th) Tom Clancy is a name you’d probably find on your grandpa’s bookshelf but you gotta respect Michael B. Jordan for taking a property as old and tired as this series — it’s literally the Boomer of spy novels — and giving it a modern makeover. The plot is mostly what you’d expect. Elite soldier’s wife is killed so he goes on a killing spree to find the men responsible and ends up uncovering a bigger conspiracy. But Jordan’s watchable in pretty much anything and the action looks top-notch. — Jessica Toomer Things Heard And Seen (streaming on Netflix April 30th) I don’t know if Amanda Seyfried will win an Oscar for acting in a movie that asked the audience to believe she was the same age as Gary Oldman, but if she doesn’t, the next best thing is having another hit on a streaming platform. This horror adaptation sees her playing a wife who moves to a house in upstate New York and quickly discovers its dilapidated, haunting interior is as rotted as her own marriage. Not in the mood for horror, you say? Well too bad. Amanda needs this. — Jessica Toomer Stowaway (streaming on Netflix May 6th) For All Mankind arguably sets the bar too high for every other space travel-focused streaming offering out there, but listen up because the cast is the real treat. Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Toni Collette are a dream-team when it comes to delivering the drama. As you may have guessed from the title, there’s an (inadvertent) stowaway aboard a three-person mission to Mars, and that’s going to affect the oxygen supply in a crucial way. It’s not the most original space crisis you’ll ever see, but with a cast like this, the freak-out performances (and the solving of the dilemma within mere hours) are guaranteed to be worth the click. — Kimberly Ricci Wrath of Man (premiering in theaters May 7th) While it was Guy Ritchie who made Jason Statham indie famous in Snatch and Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, he didn’t become the Jason Statham we all know and love until The Transporter established him as the Cockney Clint Eastwood. Now Jason Statham is back with Guy Ritchie for a proper Statham vehicle in Wrath Of Man. Which is actually a remake of an even-better-named French film called “Cash Truck.” The Stath plays an armored truck driver with a particular set of skills in a film that promises to give us all the fit birds, flash sazz wagons, and proper thrashins we expect from a Jason Statham movie, plus all the sassy Chav dialogue we expect from a Guy Ritchie movie, now don’t we, Tommy? Hits theaters May 7th. — Vince Mancini