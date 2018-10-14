Universal

It was a fairly close race for the top of the box office this weekend, but one movie that we know for sure won’t end up winning the weekend is Ryan Gosling’s First Man, which debuted this weekend with a lukewarm $16.2 million. That’s not terrible for a critically well received film with lots of potential Oscar buzz, but neither is the film about the first man to step on the moon performing as well as a movie that cost $60 million should perform.

I’m not exactly sure what’s gone wrong with First Man. It’s been very well received by critics (an 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), but it has received only a modest B+ from Cinemascore from audience goers, and having seen it, I understand why. At two hours and 20 minutes, it’s very long, and despite much of it taking place in space, it’s somewhat muted and understated. This is not a Michael Bay film with dramatic reenactments and lots of special effects. It’s a more grounded character study with handheld cameras and a low-key score. It’s a great film, but it’s not exactly the crowd-pleaser many may have been hoping for, and — to the film’s credit — Neil Armstrong doesn’t come off as a “Great American Hero” of the Hollywood variety — he comes off as a focused, dedicated, emotionally-reserved guy. Gosling turns in a remarkable performance that is exactly what critics love, but it’s not the kind of performance that sells $35 million in tickets on opening weekend.

I will say, however, that conservative backlash against the movie over the lack of an American flag seems misguided. Not only is there a flag on the moon, but thematically, First Man is a fairly conservative movie.