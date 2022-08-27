How hard is to make a fourquel in a popular film franchise? If it’s Star Trek, then apparently it ain’t easy. It’s been six years since Star Trek Beyond, a more stripped-down entry in the big screen wing of the franchise. Since then, there’s been questions over whether there would even be fourth film. At one point, Quentin Tarantino even threatened to get on board. Finally, last summer, they seemed to find a director and order was restored. Or was it?

As per The Hollywood Reporter, WandaVision Matt Shakman, who had been tasked with getting the Chris Pine-led crew back on the USS Enterprise, is out. The reason? He’s jumping to another franchise. Shakman, a TV vet who attracted attention for helming all nine episodes of the genre-blending Marvel show, is now in talks to helm their latest attempt at a Fantastic Four movie — the one that may or may not feature a Doctor Doom played by no less than Howard Stern.

That means Shakman had to ditch Captain Kirk and team due to scheduling reasons. Presumably he can’t pull a James Gunn and direct two big different franchise movies, one after another. And mind you, Shakman has never directed a big screen movie before. In any case, looks like the Star Trek films need a new J.J. Abrams.

(Via THR)