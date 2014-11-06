‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Has A Title

We don’t know a lot about Star Wars: Episode VII, despite the best efforts of everyone from TMZ to drone pilots to find out as much as possible. In fact, security was so tight, we didn’t even know the title. Until now.
Without further ado, that title is…
Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Speculate away, we’ll be joining the party shortly.
It’s an interesting title for a couple of reasons. The first, of course, is that it implies the Force hasn’t been very active in the intervening thirty years between the finale of Return of the Jedi and this movie. Which makes sense, as Return of the Jedi was better titled “Actually, Most of the Force Users Still Alive Die In This Movie.”
Secondly, it gives weight to the rumors that the cast, good and bad both, won’t be Force users, and that we won’t see any Jedi until Luke turns up, one way or the other. This actually might lend some credence to the insane rumor/spoiler still going around. But we’ll likely see more soon; the movie arrives in December of next year, and we doubt the Disney hype machine will stay quiet until then.
It makes sense to me, given the events after ROTJ. Its not great, thankfully its not Attack of the Clones. It’ll grow on us.
I’m curious if anyone will refer to it as “The Force Awakens,” or like all post-Return of the Jedi releases just be referred to by it’s number.
The Unlucasing was too hard to market
It also sounds like an uncomfortable act involving a neck pouch. Like, you go in for an unlucasing, and nobody can look you in the eye for like three weeks.
@Dan Seitz And you can’t look yourself in the mirror after because of the way you’ve ruined everything you love
Takes the guesswork out of coming up with a title for the porn parody. I like that.
Interesting that they’re ditching the “Episode” part of the title.
Well it makes sense. Twenty years form now when kids can’t count and there’s over thirty movies, I’m sure we’ll appreciate it.
I was once awoken by a great force, it was a giant fart.
thank you for all your work today
That title is dogshit. But if it means we’re gonna get some crazy ass Force power battles, then I’ll eat that dogshit up!
Adam Driver as Starkiller!
It will never be as good as Phantom Menace. Man that movie was fucking awesome.
I had to look at the calendar. I thought it was April 1st.
I’ll just wait for the ret-con cartoon series that explains the intervening 30 years of somnolent midichlorians.
I saw the Somnolent Midichlorians at the Paradise last week.
They were HUGE at Southby last year.
Will that make Luke the Kwisatz Haderach?
Well played.
The force was considered a goofy fake religion just 30 years after the clone wars, with one of the most powerful Sith lords ever openly leading the Empire. The people in this movie are by and large going to have never even heard of the force, if that is any indication.
this is the epitome of eh.
Sounds like a erectile dysfunction commercial title.
That is the most generic title I have ever heard.
I think “Attack of the Clones” takes that prize.
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
Star Wars Episode VIII: The Force sees its like 7:30, hits snooze
Star Wars Episode IX: The Force suddenly realizes its late for work
Thread winner.
Dang, I must have been hitting snooze. I missed your comment and posted something super similar below.
+1 to you, sir.
the force a wankings….?
The Force had it’s alarm clock set, but couldn’t stop hitting snooze for the past three movies.
Is this twice in one day that we’ve heard an Uproxx author someone to refer to a movie coming out in 2016 and late 2015 as ‘soon’? Its not soon if both movies are discussed here at least every other day! ‘Soon’ = tortuous teasing!
Again…feels like fanfic. Still crossing fingers.