‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Has A Title

We don’t know a lot about Star Wars: Episode VII, despite the best efforts of everyone from TMZ to drone pilots to find out as much as possible. In fact, security was so tight, we didn’t even know the title. Until now.

Without further ado, that title is…

Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Speculate away, we’ll be joining the party shortly.

It’s an interesting title for a couple of reasons. The first, of course, is that it implies the Force hasn’t been very active in the intervening thirty years between the finale of Return of the Jedi and this movie. Which makes sense, as Return of the Jedi was better titled “Actually, Most of the Force Users Still Alive Die In This Movie.”

Secondly, it gives weight to the rumors that the cast, good and bad both, won’t be Force users, and that we won’t see any Jedi until Luke turns up, one way or the other. This actually might lend some credence to the insane rumor/spoiler still going around. But we’ll likely see more soon; the movie arrives in December of next year, and we doubt the Disney hype machine will stay quiet until then.