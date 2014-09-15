Today’s ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Rumors Include An Obi-Wan Kenobi Spin-Off

The rumor mill about Star Wars: Episode VII and its spin-offs continues to spin madly on. The newest rumors come from a source at Making Star Wars who relays several rumors purportedly from the set. Potential spoilers ahead. Potential inaccuracies ahead. GRRR, blogging.
Making Star Wars‘ source says Luke Skywalker has only been missing for 10 years, not the originally rumored 30 years. The source also says a villain in Star Wars: Episode VII, possibly Adam Driver, is part of the same family line as Count Dooku (played by Christopher Lee in Episodes II and III). They also say, among other things, that Moraband, the Sith homeworld, is in Episode VII. But it was this next rumor which really caught our attention:
“I’ve heard from quite a few people now that an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is in the works. For the spin-off movies they were initially going to stay away from any Jedi or Sith characters. But I’m hearing now that because of the popularity of Obi-Wan (fans recently voting for him on the official website etc) that an art team is now working with a writer on concepts for an Obi-Wan movie.”
The part about fans voting for Obi-Wan is a reference to the This Is Madness tournament, in which Obi-Wan was voted the top character over Han Solo, Yoda, Boba Fett, and more. Considering Obi-Wan has continuously been present in several forms of Star Wars media for decades, it shouldn’t be surprising he’s a popular character with fans of all ages. We’re only surprised he’s not the focus of any spin-offs already in production.
If the rumor is true, Disney is in very early stages of production. Our guess is they’d set the movie between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. If that’s the case, they could even have Ewan McGregor return, something McGregor himself has expressed an interest in doing. We’d be totally down with him reprising the role and giving us a slightly older, even sassier Obi-Wan:
Via Making Star Wars, Screenrant, and CBM
So are there really a bunch of people out there who don’t think Obi-Wan Kenobi is an asshole, or did Ewan McGregor spend a night voting for himself?
I never really thought he was an asshole personally.
I actually thought Obi-Wan, and McGregor’s portrayal of him, were one of the few redeeming things about the prequels.
I’d love to see him redo the role in a spin-off.
Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness did everything they could with the material they were given, but all Ewan-Wan did was whine about Qui-Gon(another asshole) and Anakin(I think a theme is developing) not doing what the Council wanted them to do, and Alec-Wan was manipulative enough to be a sorority sister.
Beyond the cheesy lines Lucas forced McGregor to say, at the end of the day, no matter how evil Anakin had become, Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off all of his best friend’s limbs, watched him get burned beyond recognition, picked up his lightsaber, and left him there to die slowly writhing in pain on a volcano planet (let’s not get into Anakin’s gasoline drenched leather outfit). That’s an asshole.
Then 20 years later Obi-Wan lies to a farm boy for no other real reason than his a personal vendetta against Darth Vader and The Emperor. Darth Vader killed your dad. I don’t remember either of these droids that I saw everyday for 15 years. Well all of that’s true from my point of view, which is right out the George Costanza book of “It Isn’t A Lie If You Believe It”. That’s a pretty big asshole.
I’ll only speak to the McGregor Obi Wan in this case.
In Episode I he’s kind of an asshole. That’s clearly by design. He’s a cocky upstart prick with a shitty haircut. He learns a lot from Qui Gon, and becomes a better Jedi as a result.
Then he becomes more of a hardened mentor thank Qui Gon was to Anakin in Episode II, which makes sense, because Anakin is a whiny bitch in that movie.
By Episode III, they are clearly great friends, but Obi Wan knows that Anakin could be tempted to do something stupid (or many stupid things, as is the case), so he tries to keep him at arm’s length from any potential danger or temptation. Which, little asshole that he is, Anakin takes personally as insults, and lets Palpatine play him like a fiddle.
By the time Anakin makes his choice to turn Sith, all civility and friendship go out the window (just like Mace, zing!). Anakin wanted to kill him. What was he supposed to do? Sacrifice himself then and there? If he had, then all hope for the Jedi would have been completely lost. When he eventually does sacrifice himself to Vader, it makes much more sense.
@Matt Steele
I’m not saying Obi-Wan should have sacrificed himself. I’m saying AFTER Vader had been dismembered and burned to a crisp and they have their “I loved you. I hate you” moment, he should have cut Vader’s head off, pushed him into the lava with the force, bashed his skull in with a shovel, or any other coup de grace. Just finish the job, dude. It makes tactical sense AND it’s merciful.
@Matt Steele
I’m not excusing Obi-Wan just because George Lucas wrote himself into a corner.
/leans out of his locker he’s been shoved in…
I believe the home world of the Sith is Korriban, not Moraband.
/quietly shuts the locker door while humming a John Williams medley
Three names for the same thing: [starwars.wikia.com]
I was thinking the same thing. Thanks for the explanations. Man, Moraband really is not an improvement, name-wise.
@dairylives
That makes me sad. Why does whoever came up with that name just admit that he misheard it?
Those .gifs are amazing. Well done, internet.
Obi Wan is my favorite character. So, unless OWK was played by Screech or it was a buddy movie with Jar Jar Binks, I’d be there.
Disney (and i hope not) will make a R2-d2 / C3PO Movie in that known disney style…you know, like singing along with all friends, Bambis and some kind of princess who never gets naked….
by the way – why nobody gets naked in the Starwars universe ? Okay – i forgot, at least Jabba the Hutt was naked….
Chewbacca was naked.
Yeah…but he was hairy like hell…so, not really naked