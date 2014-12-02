Some Guy Already Got A Tattoo Of The Ball Droid In ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

One thing we noticed when collecting memes about last Friday’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer is that people seem really excited about the little ball droid character. We don’t even know anything about the character yet. It could be in the movie for ten seconds. It could be a spy for the dark side. It could be totally racist against Wookiees. We don’t know.
But that hasn’t stopped at least one guy from already getting a ball droid tattoo…
Jordan Breckon got the tattoo the day after the trailer dropped, with tattoo artist Tyler Nealeigh trying to match the look of the ball droid from a few seconds of shaky internet footage. Not bad. Although we hope this doesn’t end the same way it did for Seth Rogen’s character in Fanboys. “Ball Droid. That guy’s gonna be the sh*t, I tell you.”
Via Geeks With Curves, Making Star Wars, and @B_wreckin
It would be so great if JJ Abrams decided to remove the ball droid from the final cut of the movie and this asshole’s got some obscure never-was character on his body. LIFE CHOICES!
Did the same thing with Jar Jar when I saw the Phantom Menace trailer for the first time. Ended up having to take a plea deal so I wasn’t convicted of a hate crime.
I’m going to love it if when this dude goes to see this movie, he finds out that the Ball Droid’s only purpose is living as a nomad whose only purpose is to roam around and suck scrotums and scream racial slurs.
I thought Jar Jar Binks wasn’t in this movie.
@Biff Biff……That was beautiful. +1
what if it’s not a character or anything but the footage in the trailer is the only footage of it in the whole movie?
Shouldn’t there be a Tattoo Artists’ Code or something that prevents them from tattooing things that are not good ideas?
*all tattoo parlors immediately go out of business*