‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Will Debut Its Trailer In Nine Theaters On Black Friday

That Star Wars: The Force Awakens has a trailer arriving is inevitable; the hype machine for major movies starts a year in advance. But when will you get to see it? The day after Thanksgiving, if you live in one of nine cities and can escape your family for about an hour.
Yep, Disney has decided that the trailer should debut for most of us in a shaky, sketchy YouTube link that some poor intern will spend the holidays taking down, and for a few people on an actual movie screen. The lucky cities, according to Vulture, are Irvine, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Knoxville, Warrington (PA), Houston, and Seattle. Here are the actual theaters, according to Regal.
Is it a shameless hype attempt? Yep, and I’m not sure what Disney thinks this will achieve since they’ll just be dropping the trailer on YouTube next week anyway. But, hey, if you live near one of those nine theaters, at least you’ll have something to do that day.
Warrington PA?
I have no earthly idea why they chose the theaters they chose. I mean, Knoxville? Does Han join the Vols or something?
this is the only time i’ll say this, but i’m glad i live in houston!!!!!
Alright! I live in Irvine!
Is that rumour that the full trailer will debut during the opening of the latest Hobbit movie still true?
The full trailer isn’t even close to ready. That will debut with Age of Ultron. This is just a 1 minute teaser.
Keep in mind that Regal pulled this info down after it was posted. Ild be pretty shocked that only 9 theaters of 1 chain had the trailer.
It probably wasn’t supposed to leak. Or they’ve sold every ticket to every show already.
Thats def possible. I’m always skeptical when the company looking to promote is silent. JJ has been all at once very open and very secretive about the film. Disney just doesn’t strike me as the company who thinks 9 theaters is a good promotional strat. Unless the idea is to get the masses frothing over the extreme limited access. Seems odd they would go in such a different direction when promoting the Marvel films though. Eh, what does it matter. The trailer will come out, people will act as if the saw the whioe film already and praise it as amazing or trash it as shit then both go opening weekend. Lets enjoy the excitement.
Knoxville, TN? Hmmmmm….I do hate spending time with my family…
I still remember when the Phantom Menace or Clone Wars trailer was set to premier attached to one of the Ice Age movies or some similar kids CGI film. And the local regal had signs posted everywhere that no refunds would be awarded once the trailers started for that movie and only that movie. Gee I wonder why. The shit we had to put up with pre-Web 2.0