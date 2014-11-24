‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Will Debut Its Trailer In Nine Theaters On Black Friday

That Star Wars: The Force Awakens has a trailer arriving is inevitable; the hype machine for major movies starts a year in advance. But when will you get to see it? The day after Thanksgiving, if you live in one of nine cities and can escape your family for about an hour.

Yep, Disney has decided that the trailer should debut for most of us in a shaky, sketchy YouTube link that some poor intern will spend the holidays taking down, and for a few people on an actual movie screen. The lucky cities, according to Vulture, are Irvine, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Knoxville, Warrington (PA), Houston, and Seattle. Here are the actual theaters, according to Regal.

Is it a shameless hype attempt? Yep, and I’m not sure what Disney thinks this will achieve since they’ll just be dropping the trailer on YouTube next week anyway. But, hey, if you live near one of those nine theaters, at least you’ll have something to do that day.