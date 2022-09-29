Claire Denis, the French director who gave us the “f*ckbox,” returns with her latest film, Stars at Noon. The erotic thriller stars Margaret Qualley as an American journalist who meets an Englishman (played by Joe Alwyn, a.k.a. Taylor Swift’s London Boy) while on an assignment in Nicaragua. They immediately have a sexual connection, but at what cost? “Your British friends interests me,” a character played by Benny Safdie tells Qualley’s reporter. “How long have you known him? How do you know he is who he says he is? I could just snap my fingers, an envelope with $20,000 in your lap like that.”

The steamy trailer, which you can watch above, ends with Alwyn asking Qualley her motives. “I wanted to know the exact dimensions of Hell.” That’s easy to find in a hotel bar. Here’s the official plot synopsis for Stars at Noon (which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival):

A young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) stranded in present-day Nicaragua falls for an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that he may be in even greater danger than she is. Adapted from Denis Johnson’s novel.

Stars at Noon comes to theaters on October 14 and Hulu on October 28.