Shelley Duvall was famously (and regrettably) nominated for Worst Actress by the Razzies for The Shining when she should have been up for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. But so it goes for actors and actresses giving award-worthy performances in Stephen King movies — and all horror movies, for that matter.

In an interview with The Kingcast podcast, the horror author discussed the performance in a movie based on one of his stories that he felt should have received Oscar consideration. “One of the other ones that’s really great… was Cujo. I thought, again, this is the sort of conversation that you get into with people about awards season, and who gets nominated and who doesn’t get nominated. Dee Wallace should have been nominated for an Academy Award, and in my opinion, she should have won it,” he said. “She was just passed over.”

Cujo — about a mother (Wallace) protecting her son from a rabid St. Bernard that didn’t f*ck me up when I saw it as a pre-teen, nope, definitely not — was released in 1983. Let’s see who was nominated for Best Actress that year: Shirley MacLaine (the winner) and Debra Winger for Terms for Endearment, Jane Alexander for Testament, Meryl Streep for Silkwood, and Julie Walters for Educating Rita. By that point, Streep had already been nominated for four Oscars, winning twice — her spot should have gone to Wallace. She’s the mom from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, for christ’s sake!

I hope you’ve enjoyed the latest installment of Me Complaining Oscar Snubs From Decades Ago. Thank you for your time.

Today on THE KINGCAST, @StephenKing himself pops in to talk REVIVAL, mortality, THE DARK TOWER, adapting himself for the big screen, and a million other things. Available everywhere now via the @FANGORIA Podcast Network! Listen here: https://t.co/swv53See3t pic.twitter.com/UEt4WVIEgv — THE KINGCAST (@Kingcast19) March 2, 2022

(Via ScreenRant)