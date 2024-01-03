Steven Yeun Will Not Star In Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ After All

One comic book property is enough for Steven Yeun.

Contrary to reports, the Invincible actor will not star in Marvel’s Thunderbolts. No reason was given, although it could be a scheduling issue. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “like many tentpoles, Thunderbolts was struck by last year’s dual writers and actors strikes, which put schedules in disarray across Hollywood. Thunderbolts was initially slated for July 2024, but was pushed back a year to July 2025 and has yet to begin filming.”

Yeun was reportedly set to play Sentry, as revealed by Invincible and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. “I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble,” he said. “We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?”

Even without Yeun, who starred in one of the best television shows of 2023 (Beef), Thunderbolts still has a stacked cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Harrison “What’s a Red Hulk?” Ford, and Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role. The biggest shame about Yeun no longer being involved with the film is how fun he and Edebiri would have been on the press tour together. We need to hear his Irish accent.

