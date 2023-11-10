When Will Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Come Out?

The SAG strikes might be over, but the season of release date shuffling has just begun! Marvel’s upcoming installment Thunderbolts has moved from its initial release date of Dec. 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025. This comes after the announcement that the upcoming Captain America sequel would also be pushed to July 2024 as Disney wiggles around its releases.

The good news is that the upcoming film looks like it could be worth the wait. The cast is stacked with fan favorites from other Marvel projects, like Black Widow’s Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, plus The Bear’s Ayo Edibiri and Minari‘s Steven Yeun.

While plot details are sparse, we can assume that Louis-Dreyfus is reprising her role as Valentina, who popped up in the mid-credits scene in Black Widow to recruit Yalena (Pugh). The anti-heroes are expected to team up in the upcoming film, which Louis-Dreyfus claims is going to be “absolutely wild,” and she’s seen some things so you can trust her to know what’s up.

Earlier this year, the actress said that her kids were the main reason she was on board for the upcoming movie. “For years, both of my boys have been saying, ‘Mom, why don’t you do a Marvel movie? Do a Marvel movie. Do a Marvel movie.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re not going to pick me for a Marvel movie.’ And then they did. And I was like, ‘Oh yeah. Now my boys are going to be psyched.'”

Hopefully, they will still be psyched in July 2025!

(Via Collider)