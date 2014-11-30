John Boyega Thanked ‘Star Wars’ Fans On Instagram And Told The Haters To ‘Get Used To It’

A day after the new teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens broke the internet, the star of the trailer’s opening shot took to Instagram. John Boyega, an English actor best known for his breakout role in Attack the Block, plays a stormtrooper with ties to Daisy Ridley’s character.
Boyega wrote:
Get used to what? All things being equal, Boyega’s concluding jab likely refers to internet trolls who decided to inundate forums and comment sections with racist banter. Apparently, some aren’t too happy about J.J. Abrams including a character of color in the Star Wars universe. #BlackStormtrooper even became a trending topic on Twitter with users applauding and criticizing Boyega’s inclusion.
All of this from a mere 88 seconds of Abrams trolling the entire planet. Seriously, people? Even in a galaxy far, far away, racism still exists.
This is the first time I’ve heard of any controvesies ablut him in the trailer (well besides a couple of friends trying to make a Blazing Saddles reference, but that was commenting on how super racist the Empire has always been portrayed as in the Expanded Universe). Really the only big arguing I’ve seen in fan circles was about the just how useful the “Broadsaber” would be in a fight vs a normal lightsaber.
Personally the only thing I’m concerned about is confirmation that one of the new main leads is a Skywalker (or Solo now with the assumption that Han and Leia did get shack up for good after Return of the Jedi.) The core story in the saga has always been about the Skywalker clan and their impact on the galaxy so I hope the new movies continue with that tradition.
Are people upset because he’s black, or are they upset because he’s not the same color as the clones? I have a problem with it because it appears to go against the Canon of the other movies. If they explain it in the movie then cool. But immediately dismissing this issue as racist is, ironically enough, quite ignorant.
I’d say it’s probably a mix of both, more the canon stuff. Easy to explain, though. I mean troopers were recruits for years before Attack of the Clones and maybe those clones don’t last forever.
Or, he might just be disguising himself as a trooper… Y’know, like Luke and Han did?
@Holodigm @aRobertsg The clones aged at an accelerated rate. Have to replace them somehow.
Stormtroopers aren’t the same as Clone Troopers. I think by the time Ep IV started the clones had been phased out.
If people are complaining about him using the words “Black stormtrooper”, I think it’s safe to say they’re probably being racist. It seems pretty obvious to me that he’s probably either a recruit to replace the clones or infiltrating them like Luke and Han as Karate_Jesus said.
I believe it was explained in the game Battlefront 2, where we get to follow the 501st, that as the original clonetroopers got older they started cloning different people and not just Jango Fett. Not sure how canon that is though…
It’s racist, dude. Even if it’s about “clones”.
The aging would make sense, but Lucas fucked that idea up when he dubbed over all the Stormtroopers’ dialogue with Jango Fett. They were still clone troopers in the OT, so if anything they’re aging slower. But again, as long as there’s an explanation.
And if you’re gonna make clones, wouldn’t you do it off a black guy? They’d be much faster and jump higher.
The clones were phased out in favor of regular recruits at some point between the end of the Prequels and the start of the Original Trilogy, but that was all explained in the EU so who even knows if that’s the case anymore.
Regardless, this movie’s supposed to take place ~30 years after Return of the Jedi, so the Empire most likely wouldn’t even have access to the clones anymore. Boyega’s character and all the other “Stormtroopers” (assuming the new Stormtroopers don’t have a new name) are fighting for an extremely weak Empire or some sort of successor to it.
But Stromtroopers were normal people, not Clones. The Clones died out a little after the beginning of the empire.
@ironavenger that’s EU stuff, which is all well and good but again, Lucas fucked it up by dubbing Jango Fett’s voice over the Stormtroopers in the special special editions ten years ago and that broke the EU Canon/continuity. Also, for what it’s worth, they announced a while back that EU is officially no longer Canon, and now the two animated shows are the only things that still are.
I have a problem with it because it appears to go against the Canon of the other movies.
The “Canon of the other movies”?! That “Canon” also gave us Jar Jar Binks (with his “Meesa Jar Jar” and “How Wude”) and midichlorians – the answer to a question no one asked.
So the “Canon” can go fuck itself.
After the “Clone Wars” and Jango Fett’s death, the empire starts ramping down the cloning program since his DNA is no longer available. They do use some other clones, but eventually phase them out and send the last of them to the 501st under Darth Vader’s command. By the time we get to episode 4 (Star Wars) most troopers aren’t clones anymore and by the time this new trilogy starts with Boyega, the program is long done and any clones left would be old men if not dead since they aged at an accelerated rate.
Ok, if the cartoons are cannon, then in Rebels, Im pretty sure the young male lead went to Stormtrooper training camp to do something or other. If he can go and isnt a clone, then
they are no longer clones. And this is 10-15 years after ROTS? maybe? So by ANH its
no longer clones. Or less of them anyway.
All this reminds me of the rush Limbaugh bit from the family guy spoof
I hope he holds his blaster sideways when he shoots it.
In fact, it would be funny if he discovered that holding the blaster that way made it more accurate, so it would hit some rebel scum from time to time instead of the usual nothing.
Because he’s black! And that’s how black people shoot guns! LOL!
I hope you get hit by a car.
@JustinJump Dude, relax. You must a lot of fun at parties.
Didn’t Yoda have something to say about harboring all that anger?
Anger? That was just some stupid shit to say. I mentioned that it was stupid. I’m not ANGRY per se.
And I haven’t been to a party in a while, but the last one I went to, hoooo boy I tore that motherfucker DOWN.
It was a joke there, chuckles. Not jus’ tryin’ to be racess. The real joke was about the storm troopers guns never hitting anything and that perhaps a new approach might bring them more success.
No, I’ve been posting for a while. Just never committed everyone’s names and posting habits to memory. And I liked your “Dark Side” joke, but the sideways gun thing was just lazy. And the initial post didn’t have anything to do with Stormtroopers’ lousy aim, but the follow-up did.
Everything is biscuits and gravy if nothing was meant by it, but you gotta admit, the stone-cold, unapologetic racists have been out en force for the past couple of weeks. If you’re not one, then that’s great.
Even @Tio Rob gets it, and I KNOW him and me have gotten into it in the past.
Oh well, it’s the Internet. Hard to read intent. You’re absolutely right, @JustinJump there have been some real sad and angry people on here the past couple weeks. I blame George Lucas.
TheCensored must be a hoot at the parties he goes to surrounded by only white people. You’re a disappointment.
Wow…this got serious. As someone who likes funny stuff, I thought it was pretty damn funny. As a black guy, I thought it was pretty hilarious. You kids calm your keyboards down
can he be all like may the force be whit you bitch !!! after he kills the main bad guy and saves the universe ..
My first reaction to seeing the trailer was, right on! I can’t believe some are taking issue with his presence in the movie! Asshats.
Did people forget about Lando? Was there outrage back then?
Plus, they saved him for the very end of The Empire Strikes Back teaser.
I think it is okay if a black man just voices a character.
DAT DERE RACIALISM, DAMMIT!
Just please, please, please don’t ever refer to him as an ‘African American’ storm trooper.
Yeah, there’s probably neither an America nor an Africa in a galaxy far far away.
Don’t be too shocked, many people announced Black Panther as an African-American superhero.
Right, because he is an African-British Storm Trooper.
Donglover now has to be the protagonist of every blockbuster.
It’s a galaxy full of multi-colored aliens, and people are freaking our about a black guy…
some people don’t like reality in their fantasy
Nigg…I mean…Nerds be Crazy
So that’s what the Emperor meant when he talked about embracing the dark side…
See I liked the Emperor before he started doing all that Obama shit.
The guy’s name full name is Darth Hussein Vader after all. The fact that the Empire won’t investigate Alderaan screams cover-up, and of course you don’t hear a peep from the Lame-stream Galactic Media.
See? Now THAT’S how you do a racial joke that isn’t racist. Excellent effort.
I’m just glad some cop didn’t shoot him in the middle of the desert.
People are mad? I just wondered, “Is he a real storm trooper or in disguise? Why is he terrified? How’d he get there? Where’s his helmet go?”
Who gives a shit about color? Grow up, internet.
I instead will hate on his use of a filter on a text post.
Diversity is a good thing. I was offended by Jar Jar
I didnt like his character in attack the block to much. I’m still super excited for this movie.
oh my god you guys dont be silly geese theyre not called black stormtroopers theyre called shadowtroopers and john boyega obv isnot one i mean look at that armor its like yall have never played star wars jedi knight 2 jedi outcast
Isn’t there a moment in the OT where one of the Storm Troopers says “Hands up!” to like Han and Leia or something? I feel like that joke is just sitting there right now, waiting for someone more clever than me to craft it just so.
*Protagonist walks in, pulls out blaster*
Boyeda character: “Hands up, don’t shoot!”
*Protagonist fires, killed Boyeda character*
Republic calls for investigation of shooting, protagonist clear of charges. Ewoks riot in anger
Really? Nobody’s posted this yet: [www.reactiongifs.us]
can we get some brown people up in there also besides jimmy smiths who they dressed up like a dork in the movie fuck you lucas for dressing up jimmy like that ..I would be cool if they brought jimmy back and he was the same character he is in sons of anarchy ..
I’ll tell you what, if he comes out and peddles Colt .45 malt liquor then I think we have a problem.
What about grape soda?
I think you mean Grape Drink lol.
I learned from that trailer that not only are Storm Trooper suits useless against blasters but also against heat.
Something that has bothered me for a long time about the original trilogy. It makes perfect sense that they would have winter armor in Empire. But that regular armor had to be hot as hell on Tatooine. I’m pretty sure armor with shorts and short sleeves would’ve have been… ineffective, I suppose. But they don’t really give any indication that the armor is cooled in any way.
“These aren’t the droids I’m looking for? Shit. I’m just looking for some Gatorade. Move along unless you’ve got something for me.”