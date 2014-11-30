John Boyega Thanked ‘Star Wars’ Fans On Instagram And Told The Haters To ‘Get Used To It’

A day after the new teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens broke the internet, the star of the trailer’s opening shot took to Instagram. John Boyega, an English actor best known for his breakout role in Attack the Block, plays a stormtrooper with ties to Daisy Ridley’s character.

Boyega wrote:

Get used to what? All things being equal, Boyega’s concluding jab likely refers to internet trolls who decided to inundate forums and comment sections with racist banter. Apparently, some aren’t too happy about J.J. Abrams including a character of color in the Star Wars universe. #BlackStormtrooper even became a trending topic on Twitter with users applauding and criticizing Boyega’s inclusion.

All of this from a mere 88 seconds of Abrams trolling the entire planet. Seriously, people? Even in a galaxy far, far away, racism still exists.

(Source: Instagram via Comicbook.com)

