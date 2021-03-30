Now that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is out and doing big numbers for HBO Max, could the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad be next? Uh, no. WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff has already put the kibosh on that speculation with a definitive, “We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.” But the director still hasn’t given up hope.

“I think the studios see now that there can be canon, there can be non-canon… [The fans] love the characters, they just want to spend more time with it. And people are way more sophisticated about how movies are made and want to be participants in the journey. There’s room for different things, different versions, different assets being shared with the audience,” Ayer told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it just helps strengthen the community. But absolute credit to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that.”

The Training Day writer contends that his Suicide Squad was “a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn’t supposed to be.” He added that even though the theatrical version “didn’t represent what I actually made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It’s an amazing movie, it just scared the sh*t out of the executives.”

The Ayer Cut may never come to fruition, but some of the characters from Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, will appear in The Suicide Squad (out August 6).

