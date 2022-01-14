The best movie during Judd Apatow’s hit-making 2000s run is obviously Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, but Superbad isn’t far behind. The coming-of-age comedy stars Michael Cera and Jonah Hill as high school seniors who try to get laid before heading to college. Hijinks (and Emma Stone being as charming as the day is long) ensues.

Seth Rogen, who wrote the script with Evan Goldberg, has said that “of all the movies we’ve ever made, Superbad is the one I’d 100 percent probably never touch.” He’s “so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spin-off” that he says he’d never do it. “I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to f*ck with the ones I have.” But Hill has an idea for a sequel — it would just take a few decades to happen.

“I haven’t pitched this to anybody,” he said in an interview with W Magazine. “What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad.’ Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

Seth and Evan flirting with the ladies in the retirement home about how music these days isn’t what it used to be is weirdly charming. But because Superbad came out in 2007, it means they’re waxing nostalgic about Plain White T’s.

That’s less charming.

