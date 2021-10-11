One of DC Comics’ flagship titles is stepping up in a huge way for LGBTQ representation as the publisher’s current Superman will come out as bisexual in its latest issue. To bring everyone up to speed, the publishing company’s Superman is no longer Clark Kent. That mantle has been passed to his son, Jon Kent, who’s now headlining his own series, Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Introduced in July 2015, Jonathan Samuel Kent has been through some huge shifts in the past six years. After surviving a major multiversal event that “fixed” the shattered DC Universe, Jon became Superboy and often teamed up with the Damian Wayne Robin as the “Super Sons.” While he started out as a pre-teen, Jon did something that rarely happens in comics: He actually aged. After a mission into space with his grandfather, Jor-El, Jon returned to Earth as a 17-year-old despite only being gone for a few months.

With his powers almost fully developed, his father has entrusted Jon with protecting the planet as Superman. And, now, the character is about to make his boldest move yet. Via IGN:

“Over the years in this industry, it probably won’t surprise you to hear I’ve had queer characters and storylines rejected. I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened” writer Tom Taylor tells IGN. “But we are in a very different and much more welcome place today than we were ten, or even five years ago. When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed. I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out.”

The move follows an announcement in August that Tim Drake, who made a splash in the ’90s as the third Robin, was coming out as bisexual in an issue of Batman: Urban Legends. That editorial choice was met with a round of support from fans, and we’re sure the Jon Kent news will go over equally well with only a few obnoxious, but minimal detractors.

(Via IGN)